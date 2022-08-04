Innovating Marketing Group is excited to share, HBJ 40 under 40 class of 2022 nominee Ayesha Shelton is hosting this year's class party with a private event in River Oaks

HOUSTON, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovating Marketing Group is excited to share, Park Street Homes announced the organization would be the host committee for this year's Houston Business Journal 40 under 40 class of 2022 celebration. The Houston Business Journal 40 under 40 nomination celebrates (40) young professionals under the age of (40) for their significant contribution to their companies, industries, and communities.

Ayesha Shelton was honored by the Houston Business Journal as one of the 40 under 40 class of 2022

Meet Ayesha Shelton one of the 40 under 40 nominees. Ayesha Shelton is the Co-founder of Park Street Development/Park Street Homes and a licensed realtor in the State of Texas.

As a licensed realtor, Ayesha founded the Ayesha Shelton team powered by The Braden Real Estate Group. As the lead listing specialist Ayesha represents various types of clients annually including homeowners, real estate developers, builders, and business owners throughout Houston as well Ayesha has assembled a dynamic team of skilled agents. Ayesha has been able to develop herself as a premier real estate investor and developer within the Houston area and the company prides itself on "Affordable Luxury in the City."

"Housing prices are astronomical. To be able to bring a product to the community that is affordable and convenient to all of the local amenities in the city of Houston, I think, is a game changer."

Ayesha, through her tireless commitment, has consistently grown her businesses while also staying committed to empowering young entrepreneurs and investors to reach their maximum potential.

Ayesha currently serves on several boards and has association memberships with organizations that serve the communities through economic growth. Ayesha along with her husband have been highlighted for their philanthropic initiatives as well as their work in the real estate sector both locally nationally.

About the 40 under 40 class celebration

The event will take place at a premiere location in the Houston River Oaks District on August 18th, 2022, by invite only. The event is a celebration for the 2022 class highlighting the achievements of the collective group. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor for the event or to inquire about Zoom/Skype interviews or media inquiries, please contact LaToya Hurley at [email protected] or call 346-980-9062.

About The Ayesha Shelton Team

The Ayesha Shelton Team specializes in new and existing homes throughout the city of Houston and surrounding communities. Whether you are building your first home or selling your latest investment property our team has you covered. Here at The Ayesha Shelton Team powered by The Braden Real Estate Group, we work together to ensure that every client receives the supreme experience when making their home buying, selling or investment dreams come true. Come experience what The Team has to offer. "Selling real estate is no longer a single agent game. I've joined forces with a few dynamic realtors to bring excellent service and VIP treatment to every client we touch.

