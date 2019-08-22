ayfie launches brand-new Partner Program during ILTACON 2019

DENVER, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ayfie Group, a global provider for pioneering text analytics solutions, today at ILTACON 2019 announced the launch of its Partner Program and its first partners: Liquid Litigation Management (LLM) and Lightspeed. This initiative is designed to help companies integral to ayfie's business, like LLM and Lightspeed, thrive by promoting engagement and rewarding their loyalty. ayfie does this by providing technical and workflow support, education and marketing and sales resources to help grow the partners' business.

Each successive tier (Silver, Gold and Platinum) of ayfie's Partner Program offers escalating benefits. ayfie is committed to its partners' growth and the innovation strategies that will further their business. Through the Partner Program, ayfie aims to provide tools, resources and exposure that are necessary for partners to differentiate themselves, generate more leads and win more deals.

Richard Dilgren, CTO at LLM: "We are proud to be one of the first companies to join ayfie's new Partner Program. In partnership with ayfie, we offer market shifting next-gen text and concept analytics capabilities to our customers. We interact directly with ayfie's technical and business leads, which allows our work as partners to keep pace with our own fast-paced development. The direct, responsive connection is crucial to driving our business forward."

Tony Lehr, CEO at Lightspeed – another of ayfie's initial Platinum Level partners - adds: "Lightspeed is committed to innovation and ayfie's Partner Program offers several key benefits for us, including access to cutting-edge technology, entrenched sales support and exciting marketing opportunities. Our clients face complex data challenges and having advanced analytics to make informed decisions is pivotal to our business. We strongly value these partnerships and look forward to enhancing our products with the additional ayfie support."

"Our partners are the backbone of our success and are instrumental to our continued growth and development. That is why the Partner Program is so important to ayfie. It is a way to showcase the companies that are helping us shape the future of legal technology," says Rob Wescott, Chief Strategy Officer of ayfie.

More information about ayfie's Partner Program: http://ayf.ie/partners

+++Meet ayfie at ILTACON 2019+++

ayfie will present its groundbreaking text analytics technology solutions at ILTACON in Orlando on August 18 through 22. A team of experts will show the products as well as the latest updates throughout all days at booth #702. Besides, ayfie's Legal Insights Executive and Counsel Jeanne Somma will host an exciting session at ILTACON Education Hub: "Leveraging Data Insights to Create Proactive Workflows: An Ideal State" on August 22 at 11 AM.

About ayfie – ayfie (www.ayfie.com) offers search and text analytics solutions that bring structure to unstructured data. Its extensive feature set combines AI with more than 30 years of linguistics, computational linguistics and computer science expertise to extract meaning from text – almost like a human being would. Professionals across the legal, finance, healthcare and media industries use ayfie's powerful text analytics engine to efficiently identify critical insights, conduct smart search and power business intelligence solutions.

The company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway with offices in Denver, New York, Washington, D.C., Munich, London and Stockholm.

