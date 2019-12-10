Ayikudy Srikanth Joins Frontline Education as Chief Technology Officer

Sri brings more than 25 years of experience in software development, SaaS Infrastructure, information security and data analytics to the Frontline Education team. Prior to joining Frontline, Sri held senior leadership positions at ESG Global, Cvent and several other successful technology companies. Sri has also been a founding team member of hardware and software companies in the areas of education, energy, security, consumer applications and hospitality and currently serves on the advisory board of several Boston-area startups.

"This role combines my passion for education with a career-long dedication to fostering client-focused technology innovation designed to enhance their experiences and capabilities," said Srikanth. "I truly believe in the value and impact that innovative technology solutions can have in driving better outcomes for the K-12 community."

As Chief Technology Officer, Sri will work closely with Chief Product Officer Kevin Haugh to enhance Frontline's school administration software platform, data analytics functionality and integration framework, serving more than 80,000 schools and millions of teachers across the country.

"With the addition of Sri as our CTO, we continue to build a team that will work collaboratively to provide the leading platform of connected solutions for K-12 education," said Mark Gruzin, CEO of Frontline Education. "Sri's expertise in the development and execution of an innovative technology vision will enhance our overall product and technology strategy, providing additional value to our education clients."

About Frontline Education

Frontline Education is a leading provider of school administration software, empowering strategic K-12 leaders with the right tools, data and insights to proactively manage human capital, business operations, student information and special education.

Educational organizations representing over 80,000 schools and millions of educators, administrators and support personnel have partnered with Frontline Education in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners. Frontline is dedicated to driving engagement across K-12 school systems and supporting the continuous improvement of employee effectiveness and efficiency with solutions for proactive recruiting and hiring, absence and time, professional growth, student information systems, special education, school health management, payroll, benefits and financial management.

Frontline Education corporate headquarters are in Malvern, PA, with offices in Roseville, CA; Salinas, CA; Andover, MA; Walled Lake, MI; Rockville Centre, NY; Williamsville, NY; Brecksville, OH and Austin, TX.

