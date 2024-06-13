AYLO HEALTH TO CELEBRATE OPENING OF NEW PRIMARY CARE AT BALL GROUND LOCATION

NEW AYLO HEALTH - PRIMARY CARE AT BALL GROUND TO HOST COMMUNITY OPEN HOUSE ON JUNE 27

BALL GROUND, Ga., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aylo Health, a family-owned medical group committed to redefining healthcare, announced the opening of its second primary care office in Cherokee County. Located at the corner of Ball Ground Highway and Howell Bridge Road, the new facility aims to bring improved healthcare services to the local community.

Aylo Health is inviting the Ball Ground community to an exclusive Open House event on Thursday June 27th, 2024 where they will offer a firsthand look at the state-of-the-art primary care facility and an opportunity to learn more about the Aylo difference. The office is located at 8111 Ball Ground Highway, Ball Ground, Georgia.

"Ball Ground has a rich history that goes back over 140 years in north Georgia. Aylo Health is very excited to be part of this city's bright future," Tim Reichert, Vice President of Marketing for Aylo Health commented about the Ball Ground location. "The opening of our second Cherokee County location, with plans for a third and fourth this year, signifies Aylo Health's commitment to delivering conveniently located comprehensive preventive primary care with the unmatched accessibility of evening and weekend hours, and same-day appointments."

Offering primary care that prioritizes patient needs and schedules is a novel concept in healthcare that Aylo Health brings with it into every new community. The new Aylo Health - Primary Care at Ball Ground will offer extended hours, weekend appointments, in-house labs, x-rays, and imaging services to best serve their patients.

"At Aylo Health we're dedicated to being a part of your healthcare journey because we believe that healthy people can do amazing things," explained Reichert.

For more information about Aylo Health - Primary Care at Ball Ground, including how to book appointments online, visit https://aylohealth.com/location/north-atlanta/primary-care-at-ball-ground/ where you can sign up to learn more.

About Aylo Health

Aylo Health is a family-owned healthcare practice that provides primary care services to patients in Atlanta, Georgia and surrounding areas. They also offer a network of additional services including imaging, sleep and pediatric services with extended hours and weekend appointments. Aylo Health has locations in Canton, Kennesaw, Ellenwood, Conyers, Stockbridge, McDonough, Hampton, Locust Grove, and Jackson. Their unique approach combines the convenience of urgent care, the services of a medical center, and the personal attention of a family doctor. Aylo Health is dedicated to changing the patient experience by providing quality, convenient, and comprehensive preventive care.

It's healthcare that feels different. Because it is.

CONTACT:

Tim Reichert

Vice President of Marketing

(770) 914-0116 x 11820

SOURCE Aylo Health