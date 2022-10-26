Aymen H. Rashid, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

UTICA, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aymen H. Rashid, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Orthopedic Surgeon in the Medical field, acknowledging his outstanding work with MVHS Orthopedic Group.

A trusted orthopedic surgeon with more than eight years of experience in the field, Dr. Rashid is in practice at MVHS Orthopedic Group in Utica, NY. Prior to joining MVHS, he served as the Director of the Ortho Spine Center at Slocum Dickson Medical Group. MVHS Orthopedic Group is the local resource for the most up-to-date procedures and treatments addressing various orthopedic conditions. They are proud to be a part of the New York State community, supporting its hospitals, businesses, and schools and providing care to its families in a compassionate and highly accessible way.

Dr. Rashid is a general orthopedic surgeon specializing in spinal surgery. He treats both children and adults with back pain, infections, tumors, and all issues from the base of the skull to the sacrum. He listens to his patients and tailors treatments to meet each patient's needs and goals.

In his clinical role, Dr. Rashid performs procedures related to the spine, including but not limited to kyphoplasty, anterior cervical disc replacement, anterior cervical disc fusion, posterior cervical laminectomy and fusion, posterior cervical laminoplasty, posterior spinal fusion for scoliosis, spinal cord stimulator placement, thoracic laminectomy, lumbar laminectomy, lumbar microdiscectomy, and lumbar fusion with and without instrumentation.

Orthopedic surgery is the branch of surgery concerned with conditions involving the musculoskeletal system. Orthopedic surgeons use both surgical and non-surgical means to treat musculoskeletal trauma, spine diseases, sports injuries, degenerative diseases, infections, tumors, and congenital disorders.

With a broad educational background, Dr. Rashid earned a B.S. in neuroscience with a minor in computer science received from Johns Hopkins University. He received his medical degree (MD) from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. His residency in orthopedic surgery was completed at SUNY Upstate Medical University, and his fellowship in spine surgery was completed at Houston Methodist Hospital.

Remaining up to date in his field, the doctor is an active member of the American Medical Association, the North American Spine Society, the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, the Scoliosis Research Society, and the Cervical Spine Research Society.

Dr. Rashid also teaches and lectures for medical courses at the Upstate Medical University in Syracuse and other institutions.

In light of this recognition, the doctor wishes to acknowledge his mentors: William Lavell, MD, and Chris Myer, MD.

