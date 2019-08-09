Aynor Elementary School Improves Teacher Coaching with Vosaic

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aynor Elementary School, in the Horry County Schools district in Aynor, South Carolina, has partnered with Vosaic to more effectively improve teacher coaching using video.

"Vosaic's flexibility provides me with all the tools I need to help our teachers focus on areas they want to improve," said Ashley Johnson, Instructional Coach at the Aynor Elementary School. "The ease of use allowed me to get started with video-based coaching with minimal training from Vosaic staff."

The goal of Aynor Elementary School is to provide each student with challenging and rigorous curriculum appropriate to the student's academic level. "Providing our instructional coaches and teachers with tools that help them deliver the high quality instructional experiences our students and parents have come to expect is crucial to the success of our school and our community," said W. Reggie Gasque, Principal of Aynor Elementary School.

"One of our goals is to help instructional coaches provide their teachers with highly specific and objective feedback, so that teachers can impact their students in the most positive way possible," said Emir Plicanic, President of Vosaic. "Aynor Elementary School goals align closely with our own, and we sincerely look forward to supporting their administrators, teachers, and students in reaching theirs."

About Vosaic

Vosaic , is a cloud-based performance discovery company that provides easy-to-use video recording and analysis software for professional development, skills based training, and research to PK-12 , higher education , healthcare , and private sector institutions.

