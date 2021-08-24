AYO Foods Expands as West African Favorites Now Available at Kroger Locations Nationwide

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AYO Foods , a premium frozen food brand delivering an authentic and delicious line of West-African inspired cuisine, today announced that its products are now available across the U.S. at Kroger, and Kroger owned banners nationwide. Kroger will be carrying some of the company's most popular offerings including Jollof Rice, Puff Puff, and two recently launched items in partnership with Bravo TV's Top Chef, Eric Adjepong, Chicken Yassa and Waakye. The company's new partnership with Kroger, along with a growing body of fast-growing regional grocers like Mom's Organic have led to an 80x increase in distribution for AYO, allowing them to meet the growing demand for the flavors of West Africa nationwide.

"It has been remarkable to see the growing acceptance and excitement for a platform that was so personal to us," said Fred and Perteet Spencer, co-founders, AYO Foods. "We're excited to welcome consumers across the country into the AYO family in celebration of West African food culture, which is significantly underrepresented in the U.S. food and grocery landscape."

Founded by Perteet and Fred Spencer in 2019, AYO Foods has quickly built a name for its line of delicious and convenient dishes that allow their consumers to explore the world with their taste buds. Consumers can find the brand's most popular dishes at Kroger nationwide including:

Chicken Yassa – Marinated chicken thighs, caramelized onions, lemon and dijon, served over jasmine rice

Waakye – Anson Mills red peas and jasmine rice slow cooked with sorghum leaves and served with a delicious red sauce.

red peas and jasmine rice slow cooked with sorghum leaves and served with a delicious red sauce. Jollof Rice – One pot rice, spiced and stewed in an aromatic base of tomatoes, peppers, and onions.

Puff Puff – Subtly sweet, yeast-based dough, lightly fried to be enjoyed as a sweet or savory side.

AYO Foods can be found in the frozen-food section with a suggested retail price of $5.99. The rich flavors come from sustainably-sourced ingredients inspired by founders Perteet and Fred Spencer's family traditions. @AYOFoods can be found on Instagram and Facebook . For more information, please visit www.ayo-foods.com .

ABOUT AYO FOODS

Founded by Perteet and Fred Spencer in 2019, AYO Foods is a celebration of West African cuisine. AYO Means "joy" in Yoruba, one of the many languages spoken in West Africa. These flavorful, unique recipes have brought joy to the Spencer family for generations. AYO Foods feature nutrient-dense, flavor-infused dishes and can be found in the frozen food section at select retailers across the US. To locate a retailer, please visit the company's website www.AYO-Foods.com . Fans are encouraged to follow @AYOFoods for brand updates on Instagram and Facebook .

