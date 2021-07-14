AYO Foods Partners with Top Chef Alum Eric Adjepong to Expand Popular Line of Authentic West-African Dishes

CHICAGO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most popular 2020 trends that has emerged in grocery is the desire for bolder, global flavors that are easy to prepare at home. AYO Foods continues to celebrate the richness of the African Diaspora by expanding their popular line of West African dishes through recipe collaborations from Ghanian-born, Top Chef Alum, Chef Eric Adjepong.

AYO Foods partners with Ghanian Chef Eric Adjepong to expand the company's line of classic West African dishes. Chef Eric's contributions - Chicken Yassa and Waakye - will be available where AYO Foods are sold nationwide.

Known for his ability to develop bold West African flavors, Adjepong has developed two West African favorites to add to the AYO family - Waakye (Beans and Rice) and Chicken Yassa. Adjepong's offerings will be available nationwide in the frozen section where AYO foods are sold, including Kroger, Marianos, and select Whole Foods nationwide beginning in late July.

Since launching in July 2020, AYO Foods has built a loyal following of millennials, travelers and first-generation West Africans looking for a taste of home. AYO's initial line of West African favorites included Jollof Rice, Egusi Soup and Cassava Leaf Stew.

Due to the popularity of the founders' family recipes, AYO recently extended its frozen line to include popular sweet bread, Puff Puff, as well as expanded categories by introducing two pantry items - Shito Sauce and Pepper Sauce. Adjepong's recipes are the latest addition to AYO's frozen line and include:

Waakye - a delicious blend of South Sea Island red peas and jasmine rice slow-cooked with coconut oil, millet leaves and served with a delicious red sauce.

Chicken Yassa - marinated and braised chicken thighs slow cooked with caramelized onions, lemon and served over jasmine rice.

"The African Diaspora is a rich culinary web that connects cultures across the globe and we're passionate about sharing these recipes with those looking for a comforting taste of home," said AYO Founder, Perteet Spencer. "The positive response to AYO has allowed us to significantly expand our offerings in both frozen and pantry categories and we look forward to sharing more culinary joy with our customers as we increase our footprint nationwide."

Chef Eric Adjepong is the perfect partner for AYO's inaugural recipe collaboration given the shared love for the rich culture and flavor of West African heritage. One of the most acclaimed finalists in Top Chef history, Chef Adjepong draws from his Ghanian heritage to create memorable dishes that are bold, creative and comforting. Based out of Washington, D.C. Adjepong was a finalist on season 16 of Bravo's Top Chef, where he earned consistent acclaim from judges and popularity among viewers, and then returned for season 17 of Top Chef All-Stars.

As a first-generation Ghanaian-American, Adjepong sources the flavors and influences in his cooking from many of the West African dishes he grew up eating. He is passionate about introducing diners to West African cuisine and the impact its diaspora has had on South American, Latin American, Caribbean, and American food, all in his elegant, artfully plated style.

Inspired by their Liberian family, husband and wife team, Fred and Perteet Spencer, launched AYO Foods in mid-2020 with the goal of making it easier for people to experience the food of the West African Diaspora.

Since then, AYO Foods has quickly built a loyal following and a mouthwatering reputation for its line of delicious, West-African dishes inspired by generational family recipes. AYO, which means joy in Yoruba, features nutrient-dense, flavor-rich, frozen entrees that are conveniently packaged and easy to prepare. To locate a retailer, please visit the company's website www.AYO-Foods.com . Fans are encouraged to follow @AYOFoods for brand updates on Instagram and Facebook .

ABOUT AYO FOODS

