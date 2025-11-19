Ayodhya 2.0: India's First Smart Spiritual City

AYODHYA, India, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ayodhya is emerging as a ground breaking model of spiritual urbanism, seamlessly blending ancient heritage with cutting-edge technology. Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, this sacred birthplace of Lord Ram is transforming into India's foremost smart spiritual city where tradition meets innovation in perfect harmony.

Ayodhya by night: a living blend of devotion, design and digital transformation

On November 25, Prime Minister Modi will host the Ram Mandir flag, symbolically inaugurating Ayodhya 2.0. This historic moment marks the city's rebirth as a global spiritual capital that honors its past while embracing tomorrow's possibilities.

Ayodhya's transformation is anchored by the upcoming Temple Museum, a ₹750-crore CSR initiative by the Government of Uttar Pradesh and Tata Sons. Designed as an immersive chronicle of India's temple heritage, it complements the newly completed Shri Ram Heritage Walk, where 162 terracotta, ceramic, and mosaic murals bring episodes from Lord Ram's life to life. Technology expands Ayodhya's spiritual footprint globally, enabling devotees from Toronto to Tokyo to experience its sacred aura through immersive virtual experiences.

Sustainability is deeply embedded in the city's blueprint through the Ayodhya Green Fund, a 550-acre Greenfield Town, and Miyawaki forests with 15,000 saplings that strengthen ecological balance. The city also envisions a world-class Wellness City rooted in Ayurveda, Yoga, and Naturopathy. In partnership with Flemish University, Ayodhya is studying climate patterns and stress zones, guided by a pioneering Vedic Sustainability Index that blends ancient knowledge with modern scientific evaluation.

The Valmiki International Airport serves as Ayodhya's global gateway, connecting the spiritual heartland with continents worldwide, transforming pilgrimage into an accessible international experience.

A list of Ayodhya 2.0's Smart Urban-Tech Features:

₹750 crore Temple Museum showcasing immersive heritage experiences

162 terracotta murals along Shri Ram Heritage Walk

Divya Ayodhya 360° virtual tour mobile application

Durlabh Ayodhya VR for global temple exploration

AR/VR 3D Virtual Tour Centre covering pilgrimage sites

150+ e-golf carts operating within sacred precinct

Multiple EV charging stations by Tata, Reliance, Adani

40 MW solar plant providing one-third city power

550-acre sustainable Greenfield Town under development

15,000-sapling Miyawaki forests for urban greening

Valmiki International Airport connecting global devotees

Wellness City integrating Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy practices

Vedic Sustainability Index measuring development holistically

Smart highways: Jhanki Path, Hakikatganj, Nirmali Kund Roads

Climate monitoring partnership with Flemish University

The reemergence of Ayodhya stands as a prototype for spiritual urbanism as a city teaching the world how to balance the divine with the digital, transforming heritage into horizon.

SOURCE Ayodhya