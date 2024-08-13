Ayr Custom Cabinetry Earns Spot on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List

Indiana-Based Custom Cabinetry Company Ranked Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NAPPANEE, Ind., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ayr Custom Cabinetry is thrilled to announce its inclusion in the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Ranked at #4789, this recognition is a significant milestone for the company, reflecting the dedication, craftsmanship, and faith-driven principles that have guided Ayr Custom Cabinetry since the beginning in 1965.

Ayr Custom Cabinetry in Nappanee, IN Recent Kitchen Project

Weldon Miller, CEO of Ayr Custom Cabinetry, expressed his gratitude upon hearing the news. "I'm amazed and blessed by the work of everyone involved to make this happen," Miller said. "We've always made it a priority to honor God with our work, and we've been surrounded by amazing employees over the years."

The Inc. 5000 list, published annually by Inc. magazine, honors the most successful independent small businesses across the United States, based on the revenue growth over the last three years. For Ayr Custom Cabinetry, this achievement is evidence of hard work and commitment, as well as trust placed in the company by clients.

Miller emphasized that the company's success is deeply rooted in having a great team. "The growth we've experienced would not be possible without their hard work and their flexibility when changes had to be made to meet the increasing demand," he noted. "We have been able to face each challenge as a team."

What Sets Ayr Custom Cabinetry Apart

Ayr Custom Cabinetry is known for its fully custom cabinet solutions for every scenario. Unlike many competitors, Ayr Custom Cabinetry thrives on taking on projects that others might shy away from. "We have employees who love to be challenged with the abnormal or 'impossible,'" said Miller, highlighting the company's commitment to innovation and excellence in every project.

The company's approach to custom cabinetry is not just about providing high-quality products; it's about delivering personalized service that meets the unique needs of each client. Whether it's a one-of-a-kind kitchen design or intricate woodwork for a commercial space, Ayr Custom Cabinetry brings a level of craftsmanship and attention to detail that sets it apart.

Looking to the future, Miller said, "We aim to continue improving our service for our clients while remaining a safe and enjoyable workplace for the employees." These goals reflect the company's ongoing commitment to excellence, both in the products it delivers and in the culture it fosters.

About Ayr Custom Cabinetry

Founded in Nappanee, Indiana, Ayr Custom Cabinetry specializes in the design, manufacturing, and installation of high-quality, fully custom cabinets for residential and commercial clients. As a family owned and operated business, Ayr Custom Cabinetry has become a leader in the community as well as the custom cabinetry industry.

