Ayre/Rhinehart Realtors® Launches Listing Advertising Campaigns With Adwerx Enterprise For The Greater Midland Area of Michigan

DURHAM, N.C., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ayre/Rhinehart Realtors®, an independent brokerage in Midland, Michigan, has adopted the Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Advertising Program to create local ads for all new properties. Ayre/Rhinehart Realtors® was founded in 1974 and has 41 full-time agents serving the Great Lakes Bay Region.

Each home listed with Ayre/Rhinehart Realtors® will receive a two-week automated ad campaign that is generated through Adwerx Enterprise as soon as it is publicly listed for sale. These advertisements contain a listing photo, agent contact details, brokerage branding and a link to the listing. By combining these ads with traditional exposure, agents are able to maximize the exposure of each listing.

"We believe our clients' needs come first! Sellers deserve to have the best representation possible which includes skillful negotiating, being trusted advisors and state of the art marketing," said Linda Owen, Co-owner and Managing Broker at Ayre/Rhinehart Realtors®. "Our experienced, full-time agents are proud to lead the Midland Area market and provide their clients with professional service and targeted digital marketing."

The Adwerx Enterprise Automated Advertising Listing Program has become widely adopted in the U.S. and Canada, providing agents with localized ads that appear on the sites that clients and potential buyers visit daily. Agents using the program report a high level of client satisfaction as they discover their homes advertised across the internet.

About Ayre/Rhinehart Realtors®

Real Estate is a People Business…Our Strength is Our People! This slogan has been a guiding principle for Ayre/Rhinehart Realtors. Founders Jim Ayre and Dick Rhinehart recognized that quality real estate service begins with quality, full-time agents. Coupled with advanced technology and our relationship with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World for global reach, our agents continue to provide the best care possible to our clients. Our timeless values of honesty, integrity and good old-fashioned hard work has made us leaders in the Midland Area real estate market. Introducing the latest advances in technology to our clients is just another value we continue to bring as we place the needs of our clients first! https://www.arhouse.com/

About Adwerx

Adwerx provides Brilliantly Simple Digital Advertising™ for real estate, mortgage, insurance, financial services, and other businesses. Ads powered by Adwerx have received billions of impressions on social media, mobile platforms, and the most widely read news sites. Adwerx has served over 150,000 customers across the U.S., Canada, and Australia and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for two years in a row. To see how Adwerx can work for you, please visit www.adwerx.com . Plus, NAR members receive 15% additional impressions on Adwerx campaigns , which can be combined with other eligible discounts. This exclusive benefit is available through the National Association of REALTORS®' REALTOR Benefits® Program.

SOURCE Adwerx

