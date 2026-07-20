ayrloom, New York's #1 Adult-Use Cannabis Brand With Category Leadership Across Beverages, All-In-One (AIO) Vapes, Tinctures and Topicals, Sees Tremendous Growth Across the Business From 600 Licensed Dispensary Doors Secured (Up 350 From Last Year), to Over 5M Units Sold With 85% YoY Growth

Recent launch of premium 2-gram-all-in-one (AOI) vape, expansion of infused pre-roll line (#1 in NY state) and successful pilot partnership with leading music festival, Governor's Ball, As 1st hemp-derived THC beverage brand partner of-record

LAFAYETTE, N.Y., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ayrloom, New York's #1 adult-use cannabis brand, with category leadership across beverages, all-in-one (AIO) vapes, tinctures, and topicals, is pleased to announce some notably exciting updates across the organization from year over year growth, to new and exciting product launches to the completion of a successful pilot partnership with leading music festival, Governor's Ball, as their 1st Hemp-Derived THC beverage partner of record.

Recent Company Milestones

ayrloom

This year has been one for the books for ayrloom, having secured more than 600 licensed dispensary doors, up 350 from a year ago. In addition, the brand has sold over 5 million units in TTM, up 85% YoY, solidifying ayrloom's position as the #1 adult-use cannabis brand in NY, confirmed by every major retail data set, including BDSA, LitAlerts, Pistil and Headset.

"ayrloom is proof of what a 115-year-old family farm can do when it sets out to lead a new category. Our Rosé is made entirely in-house, from our own orchard to the can. But what excites me most is the trajectory: New York's market is expanding fast, and we are not just keeping pace, we are taking share, with unit sales up 85% over the past year," states Mack Hueber, President of ayrloom.

Hueber continues, "Being welcomed as the first hemp-derived THC beverage brand at Governor's Ball, putting our 1 milligram beverages in people's hands right next to every other drink, showed me exactly where this category is headed."

New Product Launches/Product Extensions/Facility Upgrades

In addition to company-wide growth, the business has secured a handful of other milestones of-note including the launch of a premium 2-gram-all-in-one (AIO) vape line, expansion of their pre-roll line (where ayrloom is #1 in the infused pre-roll brand space for NY), re-launch of their de-alcoholized Rosé, and completion of a 25,000 square foot facility upgrade, securing production and distribution capacity well into the future.

Governor's Ball Partnership

All of the above news comes on the heels of ayrloom having just completed a partnership as the first ever hemp-derived THC beverage brand at leading music festival, Governors Ball.

Throughout the three-day festival, over 1,000 3 oz samples of ayrloom's 1mg micro beverages were distributed during "flower hour" each day in addition to over 3,000 cans distributed via concessions + the brand's own activation on-site, all of which helping to solidify a notable proof of concept for low-dose THC beverages being sold and consumed alongside other drinks at festivals and other on-premise and social occasions.

About ayrloom

ayrloom is New York's #1 adult-use cannabis brand, with category leadership across beverages, all-in-one (AIO) vapes, tinctures, and topicals. ayrloom produces AIO disposable vapes exclusively and is the leading AIO vape brand in the state. It is also the #1 infused pre-roll brand in New York and a top-five gummy brand. Distribution now spans more than 600 licensed dispensary doors statewide, up from 350 at the same time last year. ayrloom is affiliated with Beak & Skiff Apple Farms, a 115-year-old, fifth-generation apple orchard founded in 1911, and its 1911 est. hard cider brand.

To learn more, visit https://ayrloom.com/ or follow the brand on social at @ayrloom_ny.

Company Contact

Kay Driscoll

Chief Marketing Officer

ayrloom

315-447-9288

[email protected]

Communications Contact

Taylor Foxman

Founder and CEO

The Industry Collective

609-432-2237

[email protected]

SOURCE ayrloom