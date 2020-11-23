Ayrshare Launches the API-First Social Media Management Platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ayrshare (www.ayrshare.com), the social media API platform, today announced the public launch of the Ayrshare Application Programming Interface, or API, to automate social media posting. The API addresses the needs of companies and platforms that programmatically post content to multiple social media networks.

Ayrshare

"For companies that are publicly facing, social media is important to build their brand, engage their community, and drive new sales," said Geoffrey Bourne, co-founder of Ayrshare. "We are now seeing a fresh wave of adoption of API-first workflows which generate content dynamically and connect directly to the social media destinations. Ayrshare is the first API offering to tackle this challenge head-on."

The Ayrshare API provides a range of benefits. For instance, platforms using Ayrshare can enable their users to distribute text, images, and videos created on the platform to multiple social destinations including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and others. They can deploy the Ayrshare solution in a few hours, versus an in-house build process that typically takes weeks of approvals, requires complex and disparate implementations, and continuous maintenance and upgrades.

Developers are increasingly looking for APIs that remove the hassles of researching, onboarding, integrating, and supporting multiple integrations, so they can focus on their core product offering. Ayrshare addresses these needs and offers detailed technical documentation, simple API calls, and a free plan to get started.

Features of the Ayrshare API include integration with six social media networks, sending real-time and scheduled posts, deleting posts, getting history, managing images, link shortening, auto hash-tags, auto-reposting, and more.

Starting today, the Ayrshare API is available globally. To learn more and get started for free, visit ayrshare.com/pricing.

About Ayrshare

Ayrshare (www.ayrshare.com), the social media API platform, is reinventing how organizations manage their social media. With a few lines of code, organizations can send real-time or schedule event-based posts to their social media networks from their backend system. The company is privately held and is headquartered in New York City, NY.

Media Contact:

Geoffrey Bourne

Ayrshare

[email protected]

‪(646) 389-7757

Related Links

https://www.ayrshare.com/

SOURCE Ayrshare