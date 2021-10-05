Ayrshare Launches YouTube, Instagram, Google My Business API Enhancements for Social Media

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ayrshare , the leading social media API provider, announced the release of new social media destinations and numerous API enhancements. Businesses that manage social media for multiple users can now extend their reach to YouTube, Instagram, and Google My Business.

"We have worked closely with Instagram and Google to integrate these major social media networks for our clients," said Geoffrey Bourne, Co-Founder of Ayrshare. "In a world where all marketing is digital and social, brands can now reach billions of additional users across these destinations." Ayrshare's new social media platform capabilities use approved connections to the Facebook Graph API, YouTube API, and GMB API.

Social Media API

The Ayrshare API provides a range of benefits including social media posting, scheduling, management, and analytics. The product line also gains powerful new API features including a new Developer Dashboard, Webhooks, Historical Analytics, Comment Management, and Enhanced Post Verification.

"As more developers look for market solutions to add social media workflows and analytics to their platform, Ayrshare now provides a complete solution for the most popular social media destinations," added Boris Markovich, Co-Founder of Ayrshare. "Ayrshare allows developers to leverage all the social media apis in a single service."

The API addresses the needs of SaaS, CMS, DAM, Agencies, and Platforms that post content to multiple social media networks on behalf of their users. With just a few lines of code, every product can now be a social media platform to post on behalf of their users.

For more information or to try Ayrshare, click here .

Helpful Links

About Ayrshare

Ayrshare is an enterprise software company that provides the core infrastructure for social media posting, management, and analytics. With Ayrshare, thousands of businesses now focus on building their product instead of stitching together and maintaining multiple social media platforms. The company is privately held and is headquartered in New York City, NY. To learn more, visit www.ayrshare.com .

Media Contact:

Boris Markovich

Marketing Manager, Ayrshare

+1-646-389-7757

[email protected]

SOURCE Ayrshare