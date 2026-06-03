aytm Launches Skipper Reports, Closing the Final Gap Between Research and Action

New AI-powered capability automatically transforms completed survey data into a presentation-ready insight report — in under an hour

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, aytm (Ask Your Target Market) announced the launch of Skipper Reports, a new capability that automatically generates fully structured, presentation-ready research reports within 60 minutes of survey completion. The release marks a significant expansion of the company's Skipper AI suite, which extends AI-assisted intelligence across the entire research workflow from study design to insight delivery.

Once a survey reaches completed status, the platform automatically generates an exportable executive summary, winner slide, structured key findings linked directly to underlying charts, background and methodology documentation, follow-up research suggestions, and brand-designed infographics — all without researcher intervention.

"The industry has spent years making research faster to design and easier to field. The final mile has remained stubbornly manual. Behind every completed survey is a consumer telling a brand something important, and our job is to get that message to the people who need to hear it fast. When the story writes itself, the people closest to the consumer voice can focus on amplifying it, not assembling it," said Lev Mazin, CEO and co-founder of aytm.

According to the 2025 GRIT Business & Innovation Report, 67% of insights suppliers have embedded generative technology into client deliverables, yet only 34% of research buyers report management support for budget increases. Insights leaders are being asked to do more with leaner teams. Skipper Reports is aytm's answer to that pressure.

Skipper Reports is available now. For more information, visit www.aytm.com/platform/skipper-reports.

About aytm

aytm is an AI-assisted insights platform that empowers brand, marketing, and innovation teams at the world's leading enterprises to move from curiosity to understanding. The platform brings together sample, survey authoring, data analysis, and insights delivery in one place, supporting quant, qual, and hybrid research across 100 million respondents in 50+ countries. For more information, visit www.aytm.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Molly Strawn-Carreno

Director of Brand Growth, aytm

[email protected]

(818) 397-5589

SOURCE aytm