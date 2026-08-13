aytm Publishes First Quarterly Data Quality Benchmark Report, Setting the Standard for Transparency in Survey Research

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- aytm (Ask Your Target Market), an AI-native market research technology platform, today published its first Data Quality Benchmark Report. Drawn from 1.1 million survey attempts on PaidViewpoint, the company's proprietary panel, the report measures every quality metric with its denominator and time period, so any insights or procurement team can verify it.

A 2025 audit by Greenbook and Rep Data examined 4.1 billion survey attempts. Roughly one-third were fraudulent, another quarter came from inattentive respondents, and approximately 70% of that bad data passed through standard cleaning. aytm's quarterly benchmarks are a direct response to that gap between claiming clean and measuring it.

"Data quality can be easy to claim but hard to show. However, that doesn't make it any less important to the market research industry. We built this report so every number has a receipt - a denominator, a time period, and a methodology anyone can audit. We believe the standard should be: show your work, be transparent in your methods, publish it quarterly, and invite scrutiny," Jonathan Goodbread, Head of Data Quality Strategy, aytm, said.

Across 1.1 million survey attempts, the platform recorded a 2.6% abandon rate, the lowest in aytm's six-quarter measurement record. Post-survey cleanout, driven by Data Centrifuge, aytm's AI-powered response analysis engine, removed 5.4% of qualified completes. And the incorrect demographics rate, a check of whether a panelist's verified profile matches what they enter in-survey, reached 1.6%, up from 0.6% a year ago as aytm expanded the verification coverage that makes the measure possible.

To accompany the report, aytm has released a seven-question guide designed for procurement and insights teams across the industry to help evaluate measured data quality, including aytm's own answers. The full guide can be viewed here.

The full Data Quality Benchmark Report is available today here.

About aytm

aytm is an AI-assisted insights platform that empowers brand, marketing, and innovation teams at the world's leading enterprises to move from curiosity to understanding. The platform brings together sample, survey authoring, data analysis, and insights delivery in one place, supporting quant, qual, and hybrid research across 100 million respondents in 50+ countries. For more information, visit www.aytm.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Molly Strawn-Carreno

Director of Brand Growth, aytm

[email protected]

(818) 397-5589

SOURCE aytm