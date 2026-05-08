aytm Reimagines Lighthouse Academy and Debuts the Learning Pal, an AI-Powered Guide Built for the Modern Insights Team

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, aytm (Ask Your Target Market) announces the relaunch of Lighthouse Academy alongside the debut of the Learning Pal, an AI-powered learning agent living within the Academy itself. Rather than searching through documentation or waiting on a ticket, users can ask a question in plain language and receive an instant, contextual answer surfacing the right course, responding to in-the-moment questions, or routing to the right support resource. Research leaders stay focused on strategy. Everyone else has a knowledgeable colleague available around the clock.

The insights profession is expanding. Research teams are welcoming strategists, marketers, and product managers who are eager to contribute, and experienced research leaders are being called on to enable entire organizations, not just a team. McKinsey & Company reports that 76% of employees now use AI in some capacity at work. The tools research teams rely on need to keep pace, and aytm is responding to that shift head-on.

"Good research doesn't happen by accident. It happens when the right knowledge reaches the right person at the right moment. We built the Learning Pal to put the learner experience front and center so anyone can easily find what they need, when they need it, and get a personalized path to grow from there." - Katie Bernal, Senior Director, Learning & Enablement, aytm.

The reimagined Lighthouse Academy also brings personalized learning paths by role and a new badging system that makes team-wide expertise visible. Upgraded certifications in Data Quality by Design, AI in Market Research, aytm Core Platform, and Storytelling with Data each come with shareable LinkedIn credentials that signal expertise where it matters.

Lighthouse Academy, the Learning Pal, and all new certifications are available to all aytm customers today, included in their existing subscription at no additional cost.

About aytm

aytm is an AI-assisted insights platform that empowers brand, marketing, and innovation teams at the world's leading enterprises to move from curiosity to understanding. The platform brings together sample, survey authoring, data analysis, and insights delivery in one place, supporting quant, qual, and hybrid research across 100 million respondents in 50+ countries. For more information, visit www.aytm.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Molly Strawn-Carreno

Director of Brand Growth, aytm

[email protected]

(818) 397-5589

SOURCE aytm