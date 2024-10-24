aytm launches Skipper, their new AI-powered research assistant

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- aytm, the leading agile consumer insights platform for some of the world's most notable consumer brands, CPG companies, and creative agencies, is proud to announce the launch of Skipper, an AI-powered research assistant, designed to revolutionize the way researchers gather and analyze data. Skipper is available for exclusive early access starting October 24th, 2024.

As we continue to evolve the way we approach consumer insights, we’re committed to continuously refining our methods, and dedicated to finding better and better ways to empower your curiosity. With that in mind, we’re thrilled to introduce you to Skipper. Visit aytm.com to learn more.

Skipper isn't just another AI tool in the market. It's a culmination of aytm's years of expertise and commitment to innovation, addressing the evolving needs of researchers. Built on a foundation of trust and quality, Skipper empowers researchers to work smarter, not harder.

Skipper's key capabilities

Skipper Draft: Instantly generate complex survey drafts tailored to your research objectives. It can also compose additional question and answer options, rephrase long text to fit mobile-first limits, and augment your survey designs.

Instantly generate complex survey drafts tailored to your research objectives. It can also compose additional question and answer options, rephrase long text to fit mobile-first limits, and augment your survey designs. Skipper Translate: Engage with your global audience in their native tongue with automated translation—without the need to program the survey for each language.

Engage with your global audience in their native tongue with automated translation—without the need to program the survey for each language. Skipper Explore: Uncover hidden insights within your data with AI-powered analysis, identifying key trends and correlations to help you make informed decisions faster.

"At aytm we believe in crafting the best possible experience for researchers and survey takers alike. GenAI is in many ways the missing piece of the puzzle that helps us make another huge leap toward our mission—to make insights more accessible to researchers around the world while making this complex process faster, deeper, more fun, intuitive, and meaningful," says Lev Mazin, CEO and co-founder of aytm. "With this early access, we're just scratching the surface of the technological marvels that await just around the corner. But Skipper already feels capable, personable, ever-learning, and tireless. It's shaping up to become a perfect assistant that understands your teams' best practices, objectives, and terminology to free up your time for higher-level tasks that you love doing most."

Skipper is much more than a feature. It's seamlessly woven throughout the familiar platform to inspire faster (and deeper) understanding—from questions to insights—all the while protecting the safety and integrity of your data. Closed beta users share that one of the most compelling aspects of Skipper is the collaborative spirit of having an AI-powered research assistant there to empower you—keeping you in control of your studies while harnessing the emerging efficiencies of AI.

aytm understands the critical importance of data privacy and security. Skipper adheres to strict data protection standards, ensuring clients' information remains confidential. The platform prioritizes transparency and flexibility, providing researchers with full control over their data and empowering them to leverage AI's capabilities without compromising security.

Starting October 24th, researchers can experience the power of Skipper firsthand by registering for early access. Sign up today at https://insights.aytm.com/skipper-early-access and discover how Skipper can transform your research process.

About aytm

Driven to deliver true insights ownership, aytm empowers brands to connect with consumers, iterate quickly, and get successful ideas to market faster.

Researchers can finally satisfy their curiosity with aytm's automated insights platform, combining access to 100 million+ consumers, a predictive sample engine, an adaptive survey editor, and a comprehensive insights and analysis dashboard designed to bring consumer opinions and behaviors to life.

By partnering with aytm, teams can harness powerful automated solutions to quickly optimize products, positioning, and concepts with actionable data. The service team at aytm can also provide support at every level, from full-service expertise to purpose-built solutions designed by expert researchers and statisticians. To learn more, go to aytm.com .

