Aytm Named INC. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aytm (Ask Your Target Market), a state-of-the-art insights automation platform, has been named one of the fastest-growing companies by Inc. 5000. Aytm ranked #1,288 on the 2021 annual ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

This recognition joins a growing list of aytm accolades in the past year:

In 2020, aytm concluded its eighth consecutive year of profitability with a 1.8x increase in top-line revenue and a 8.1x increase in net earnings – all without the backing of conventional private equity or venture capital.

Aytm was recently named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021.

magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. Aytm's proprietary consumer panel, PaidViewpoint.com , continues to receive top honors as the #1 User-Rated USA Survey Platform according to independent review site surveypolice.com.

"We are honored to be included in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America," says Lev Mazin, aytm Co-Founder & CEO. "This recognition wouldn't be possible without the work of our dedicated team, our culture of innovation, and our deep commitment to guiding our clients in the brave new world of insights automation. We are so proud of the continued success and growth of aytm over the past 11+ years. This acknowledgment validates the importance of our goal to inspire those looking for answers and deliver powerful insights solutions for the clients of today, and the curious of tomorrow."

As an Inc. 5000 honoree, aytm now shares a pedigree with Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Jamba Juice, Timberland, Clif Bar, Pandora, Patagonia, Oracle, and other notable alumni.

About aytm

Aytm is an insights automation platform that's focused on providing consumer-first insights and experiences across Market Research, Data Science, and Brand Marketing teams.

Intuitive drag and drop programming, access to a global community, and insights powered by flexible automation allow you to quickly optimize your products, positioning, and concepts with actionable data backed by best practices from expert researchers and statisticians.

Built for agile teams, aytm helps you connect with consumers, iterate quickly, and get from idea to market faster. To learn more, visit aytm.com.



Contact:



Tiffany Mullin

415-364-8601

[email protected]

SOURCE AYTM

Related Links

https://aytm.com

