Aytm Named To Inc. Magazine List Of Best Workplaces In 2021 For Its Exceptional Workplace Culture

Each nominated company took part in an employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking.

Aytm, a leading consumer insights platform, has been named to Inc.'s annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021.

Aytm is a remote-first company with teammates based all over the world. From day one, we set our people up with the tools they need to stay connected. We champion work/life harmony by offering perks like flextime, flexible PTO, paid volunteer time, and paid personal and professional development. Other key benefits include insurance for teammates and their families, dependent care, 401K, and a commitment to fostering internal career advancement opportunities.

Culture at aytm revolves around five core values: an Abundance Mindset, Empathy, Creativity, Curiosity, and Organic Growth. We encourage you to be generous with your time, love, and energy; look at things from the perspective of others; solve problems with design thinking; challenge the status quo; and keep learning, exploring, and expanding.

"Life is too short to be spent on a meaningless job. Time is the most precious thing we all have, and exchanging it for pay without drawing happiness and meaning in the process is a poor bargain," said Lev Mazin, Co-founder and CEO at aytm. "We look for a sense of fulfillment, zest, and purpose in what we do every day and are fortunate to be able to share it with a growing number of wonderful people who honor us by choosing to join us on this journey."

For more information about working at aytm and open job opportunities, visit https://insights.aytm.com/aytm-careers .

About aytm

Aytm is a consumer insights solution that supports organizations in developing customer-first insights and experiences across Market Research, Data Science, and Global Business research initiatives.

Intuitive drag and drop programming, access to a global audience, and insights powered by flexible automation allow you to quickly optimize your products, positioning, and concepts with actionable data backed by best practices from expert researchers and statisticians.

Built for agile teams, aytm helps you accelerate your research lifecycle, connect with customers, iterate quickly, and get from idea to market faster. To learn more, visit www.aytm.com .

