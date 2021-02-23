Ayurvedic Pharmaceutical Inks Distribution Deal with Cheech Marin's 'Cheech's Stash CBD'

"I am excited to share these wonderful CBD products that my family and I have carefully curated," Cheech Marin says about his CBD Line. "We love these products for our own use and think others will believe the same."

The deal was created and negotiated by Barrett LaRoda of Ayurvedic and Lisa Marcus CEO of GLE Brands Inc, Marketing and PR Director for the Cheech brand.

"We are very happy to enter into this agreement with Ayurvedic Pharmaceutical," Marcus states. "They recognize the quality and potential benefits of our CBD products and are dedicated to making them available to as many consumers as possible."

CBD Hemp, or cannabidiol, is a natural remedy that alleviates common ailments such as pain and inflammation, anxiety, depression, and enhances the quality of sleep without any psychoactive effects, supported by multiple studies.

Ayurvedic Pharmaceutical's purpose is to maintain wellness through the practice of Ayurveda, a 5,000-year-old holistic system of medicine derived from India, meaning the science of life. They offer an array of USA grown, vegan-friendly, and cruelty-free products that range from topicals to ingestible, which include pain creams, lip balms, and tinctures.

"As a young minority business owner, I'm proud that our company has reached many historic heights in such a short period of time," states Barrett LaRoda Jr., President of Ayurvedic Pharmaceutical. "I have undergone sports injuries resulting in physicians prescribing opioids with countless side effects and potential risks, so I was determined to find an alternative that offered more positive outcomes for anyone going through physical and emotional distress." LaRoda continues, "I became an advocate for the testing of THC and CBD, and I'm confident that with the extensive measures Ayurvedic Pharmaceutical's applies to all of our products, we will continue to increase the level of trust between our brand and the consumers."

As an African American minority owned business, representing only 3% of the cannabis industry, Ayurvedic Pharmaceutical has built one of the First Naturopathy Pharmacy's in the State of Florida and has licensed and is building a state-of-the-art, Cannabinoid testing lab to include the analyzing of CBD, Hemp and Cannabis in CA.

"Collectively we have found that the cannabis industry presents great business opportunities," Barrett LaRoda Sr., Founder and Advisory Board Chairman stated. "Access to information and financing however, has not been well promoted to people of color. We are committed to developing an Entrepreneur Program for young men and women of color for this much-needed skill set."

John Salley, 4x NBA Champion, and entrepreneur, serves as Ayurvedic Pharmaceutical's Chief of Operations remarks,"I am involved in several cannabis ventures, but I consider my role with Ayurvedic Pharmaceuticals as pivotal." Salley continues, "As a health and wellness brand, we are now able to provide healing resources to the community that are completely accessible to all."

The principals involved in overseeing the logistics of Cheech Marin's "Private Stash", are Ayurvedic Pharmaceuticals executives, Barrett LaRoda, Earl Bryant and Tony Francis, representing Cheech Marin Lisa Marcus of GLE Brands Inc.

In addition, Ayurvedic Pharmaceutical welcomes Dr. Alfonzo Ruiz MD Head of the in-house Medical Team, and Mr. Allen R. Washington to the Advisory Board.

For more information about Ayurvedic Pharmaceutical and "Cheech's Stash CBD", visit vedicpharma.com, Cheechsstashcbd.com, or visit our Farmacy and Wellness Center located at 6512 US Highway 19, Newport Richey, FL 34652.

