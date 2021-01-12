Ayva Ortho: The future of virtual perioperative care is here

"In order to deliver the best possible care, we need to ensure that healthcare professionals have access to resources and tools that simplify the process and support their efforts," said Chris Lazzara, CEO of Bravado Health. "It's not enough to simply keep up; we want to lead, and that will always be our primary focus."

The quest for more connected health continues

Today, Bravado Health introduced its newest service called Ayva Ortho. Ayva Ortho is based on the company's Ayva platform and was designed primarily for case managers and clinicians specializing in orthopedic care.

Ayva Ortho allows case managers to more efficiently and effectively communicate with their patients, providing best practices for both pre-operative readiness and post-operative care.

As a virtual perioperative assistant, Ayva also makes it easier for case managers to monitor their patients' progress and address issues or answer questions in real-time. For patients, Ayva encourages engagement by coaching them through the process and simplifying their care journey from start to finish.

By incorporating automation, Ayva Ortho not only makes engagement easier for case managers and orthopedic surgeons, but also allows them to expand their caseload, when necessary.

While Bravado Health software is powered by a team of highly-skilled technicians and engineers, the healthcare program and strategies are devised by Dr. John Bernot. Dr. Bernot is Bravado Health's Chief Medical Officer and a practicing family medicine physician who also has extensive experience working with health information technology initiatives.

To learn more or to request a demo, visit bravadohealth.com/ortho or call 1–866–727–4786.

About Bravado Health

Bravado Health was founded by physicians and engineers in 1998 to pioneer electronic prescribing. Today, Bravado Health provides software and services for some of the nation's most innovative healthcare organizations. Bravado Health's virtual perioperative assistant, Ayva, extends the reach of providers beyond the point of care.

