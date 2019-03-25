Ayyeka and Beabout Brock Easley Announce New Exclusive Partnership

LITTLETON, Colorado, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ayyeka and Beabout Brock Easley (BBE) have launched a new partnership for exclusive representation of Ayyeka's full range of products and solutions across the Rocky Mountain region, including New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and Montana.

Ayyeka specializes in IIOT solutions for data generation and monetization, especially in the field of remote monitoring. Currently, Ayyeka's solutions are being used to streamline monitoring and operation of water and wastewater infrastructures, oil and gas assets, and energy and environmental industries across five continents.

Beabout Brock and Easley are exclusive manufacturer's representatives for process industries. They provide collective solutions, industry experience and after sales service and support to a wide range of top-level clients in the fields of food and beverages; life sciences; metals and primaries; pharmaceuticals; power; upstream/midstream/downstream oil & gas; and water and wastewater.

"We are thrilled to partner with Beabout Brock Easley and benefit from more than 50 years of experience and a keen understanding of industry needs across the mountain states," said Scott Ceci, Ayyeka's Sales Director in North America. "We believe that the integration of Ayyeka's tried and proven technologies into additional industries and large infrastructures in this region will prove to be a win-win situation for all."

"Beabout Brock Easley looks forward to adding Ayyeka's cutting-edge technologies to the wide range of leading products that we provide our clients," said Lindsey Beabout, Scada Solutions and Oil and Gas Manager for BBE. "There is a growing demand for advanced, accurate and cost-effective remote monitoring solutions, and we expect to see a lot of interest in Ayyeka's range of hardware, software and service solutions."

About Ayyeka: Ayyeka provides end to end IIOT solutions for data generation and monetization, especially in the field of remote monitoring. For more information, please visit www.ayyeka.com .

About Beabout Brock Easley: Beabout Brock Easley provides technical support and knowledge of applications to Rocky Mountains industrial markets. For more information, please visit www.beaboutbrockeasley.com

SOURCE Ayyeka

Related Links

http://www.ayyeka.com

