AZ Blue Earns 4.5-Star Rating for 2026 Medicare Advantage Plans

PHOENIX, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (AZ Blue) is proud to announce that its Blue Best Life Medicare Advantage plans have earned 4.5 out of 5 stars from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for the 2026 plan year. This recognition shows AZ Blue's focus on giving our members great care, outstanding service, and better health.

AZ Blue's 4.5-star achievement places it as the only 4.5 Star Medicare Advantage (non-SNP) health plan in Arizona, and top 7% for overall Stars performance in the country, which underscores its dedication to continuous improvement and member satisfaction.

"Today's Medicare customers want to live their best life. They are active, smart, savvy, and looking to get the best value and the best coverage from their Medicare Advantage plan," said Frank Fernández, General Manager of Medicare at AZ Blue.

AZ Blue's Medicare Advantage options include:

$0 and low monthly premium plans

Low out-of-pocket costs

Enhanced benefits like dental, vision, hearing, fitness programs, healthy pain management and 24/7 digital access

24/7 nurse on call

Members have access to over 18,000 providers within Maricopa, Pima, and Pinal counties.

AZ Blue is committed to delivering care that's personal, accessible, and built around what matters most to its members. For more information about AZ Blue's Medicare plans, visit www.azblue.com/medicare.

ABOUT BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF ARIZONA

Blue Cross ® Blue Shield ® of Arizona (AZ Blue) is committed to helping Arizonans get healthier faster and stay healthier longer. With a mission to inspire health and make it easy, AZ Blue offers health insurance and related services to more than 2 million customers. AZ Blue, a non-profit company, is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. The company and its subsidiaries employ more than 3,200 people in its Phoenix, Flagstaff, and Tucson offices. To learn more, visit azblue.com or connect with us on social media: Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

