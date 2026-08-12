AZ Blue Surprises Teachers Across Arizona with Resources to Help Students Thrive

PHOENIX, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Arizona students are returning to the classroom, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (AZ Blue) is helping teachers start the school year with the tools they need to create positive learning environments. Through its ongoing commitment to strengthening communities across the state, AZ Blue is recognizing educators who go above and beyond for their students by providing classroom resources that help support learning, engagement, and academic success.

Miss Martha Magallon, a fourth and fifth grade teacher at Bowie Elementary School, received a surprise classroom makeover from AZ Blue ahead of the first day of school.

One of those teachers is Miss Martha Magallon, a fourth and fifth grade teacher at Bowie Elementary School, who recently received a surprise classroom makeover ahead of the first day of school. After learning about her classroom wish list, AZ Blue provided a variety of items to help bring her vision to life, including classroom chairs, reading cushions, fidget tools, and gift cards to an educational supply store to help complete additional classroom needs.

"This surprise made me feel appreciated and supported," said Miss Martha, teacher at Bowie Elementary School. "These resources will help me better organize my classroom and create an environment where my students can learn and thrive. This generous gift means so much to me as we get ready to welcome students back to school."

The surprise is part of a broader effort that has benefited teachers across Arizona over the past two years. From classroom supplies and equipment to student-focused resources like vision care, school essentials and opportunities beyond the classroom, AZ Blue has partnered with schools across the state to help address the real needs educators see every day.

"Teachers go above and beyond for their students every day, often using their own time and resources," said Paul Penzone, Chief Community Relations Officer at AZ Blue. "This is one way we can show up for them – by helping give students what they need to feel confident, engaged and ready to learn."

Recent efforts across Arizona include:

Providing basic essentials like shoes and other everyday items identified by school staff to help students feel comfortable and ready to learn.

Helping remove barriers to learning by supporting access to vision care, including eyeglasses for students in need.

Equipping teachers with classroom supplies and flexible seating to create more engaging learning environments.

Preparing graduating students for what's next through dorm essentials and programs like Senior Dream Books.

Expanding opportunities beyond the classroom by funding equipment for activities like golf and marching band.

Among those teacher surprises included the golf coach at Agua Fria High School, who received new clubs, equipment and gear to help grow the school's golf program and create more opportunities for student-athletes to participate in the sport.

"The support from AZ Blue means more than just new equipment—it's an investment in our students at Agua Fria High School and their future," said Bradley Paulson, golf coach at Agua Fria High School. "Many of our athletes wouldn't otherwise have access to resources like this, and this donation allows them to fully participate, build confidence and grow both on and off the course. It sends a powerful message that our students are valued and supported by their community."

Across these efforts, AZ Blue focuses on providing support that helps students, educators and school communities thrive. To learn more, visit AZ Blue in Action.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona