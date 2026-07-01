An AZ Blue Foundation Momentum Maker Grant is helping 4ᵗʰ Trimester Arizona expand maternal mental health and postpartum support statewide

PHOENIX, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For many Arizona families, support after birth can be hard to find. Across the state, moms continue to face gaps in postpartum and mental health care during a critical time for both parents and babies.

To help address that need, 4th Trimester Arizona's It Takes a Village initiative is training, certifying, and contracting more community-based doulas to support families during pregnancy, birth, and postpartum recovery—bringing care closer to home.

Grant Helps More Arizona Moms Access Postpartum Support

With support from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Foundation's Thiru Family Trust Momentum Maker Grant, the initiative is expanding postpartum services and strengthening a statewide network of community-based care. Last year, 4th Trimester Arizona received a $100,000 grant to help doulas complete training and certification requirements so they can serve more Arizona families covered through AHCCCS, the state's Medicaid program.

To date, the program has helped:

13 doulas complete state certification

Nine doulas move through Medicaid approval steps

Nine doulas begin working through health plan agreements

Two doulas become approved providers with at least one health plan

"This funding has helped move the It Takes a Village project from concept to implementation by building the support system community-based doulas need to serve families covered through AHCCCS," said Dr. Jennie Bever, CEO of 4th Trimester Arizona. "Moms need more support than the current system provides. By helping doulas navigate the reimbursement pathway, we're expanding access to trusted, relationship-based care."

The work comes at a critical time in Arizona:

1 in 5 women experience maternal mental health symptoms

Maternal mental health conditions are the most common complication of pregnancy and childbirth

Doulas often serve as trusted guides during pregnancy, birth, and the months after delivery—helping parents understand their options, recognize warning signs, and connect with care.

"What makes community-based doulas especially powerful is trust," Bever said. "Families are often more likely to share concerns with someone who understands their lived experience, culture, language, and community context."

For doulas, the initiative is helping create a more sustainable way to serve families who need support most.

"This amazing program has provided a pathway for me to continue serving families as a community doula in a sustainable way," said Brionna Giles, certified doula and founder of Your Birth Story Birth Services. "I can't wait to pay this kindness forward in the work I do."

AZ Blue continues to support Arizona moms through its community-giving efforts, Foundation, and Medicaid team (AZ Blue Health Choice). To learn more, visit https://www.azblue.com/maternity

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona