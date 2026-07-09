AZ Blue Health Choice Expands Access to Care with In-Home, Whole-Family Care Model Through Nest Health Partnership

Program delivers measurable results for Medicaid members, closing care gaps and reducing avoidable ER visits in Mohave and Maricopa Counties

PHOENIX, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One year after launching its partnership with Nest Health, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Health Choice (AZ Blue Health Choice) is demonstrating measurable impact in improving access to care for Medicaid members across Arizona by bringing comprehensive healthcare directly into members' homes.

Building on its initial rollout, the program now serves more than 2,100 enrolled members, offering whole-family, in-home care designed to remove common barriers such as transportation, work schedules, and childcare needs.

Nest Health and AZ Blue Health Choice bringing care directly to families.

Through this innovative model, families can receive medical, behavioral, and social care in a single visit—ensuring more consistent, coordinated care without leaving home.

Driving Measurable Results for Arizona Families

Since launching the partnership, AZ Blue Health Choice has seen significant improvements in health outcomes and care access:

Members enrolled in the program are closing care gaps at 1.7 times the rate of non-enrolled members

More than 2,100 members have enrolled in the service

88% of enrolled children are up to date on well-child visits

85% of clinical care line calls that may have resulted in an emergency room visit are resolved safely at home

Members also have access to same- or next-day appointments and a 24/7 clinical care line at no additional cost, helping ensure support when and where they need it most.

Bringing Care Directly to Families

During a single in-home appointment, care teams can address the needs of an entire household—providing services such as well-child exams, postpartum care, chronic disease management, behavioral health screenings, and vaccinations.

This whole-family approach allows providers to identify and address gaps in care more efficiently, while also connecting families to social resources like food, housing, and other essential services.

Real Impact, Real Stories

Since implementation, the program has helped transform how families access care:

A new mother navigating food insecurity was able to complete vaccinations, screenings, well-child visits, and postpartum care for her family in a single visit—closing 10 care gaps while also receiving help enrolling in SNAP.

A family previously reliant on the emergency room for care reduced ER visits from seven to two after enrolling. The mother is now managing a chronic condition with medication and care coordination, while her children are up to date on preventive visits and vaccines.

"By meeting members where they are, we are able to help connect families to consistent care, improve outcomes, and reduce unnecessary emergency care utilization," said Dr. Heather Carter, CEO of AZ Blue Health Choice.

A Different Approach to Medicaid Care

With strong clinical outcomes and high member satisfaction, the in-home care model reflects AZ Blue Health Choice's ongoing commitment to reimagining how care is delivered for Arizona families.

When care is accessible, convenient, and built around the realities of daily life, families are more likely to engage—and better health outcomes follow.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona