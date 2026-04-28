AZ Candy Stand to Debut at Sweets & Snacks Expo Amid Explosive First-Year Growth

PHOENIX, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AZ Candy Stand, an emerging confectionery brand disrupting the candy category with bold flavor innovation, announced today its debut appearance at the Sweets & Snacks Expo. The company will be featured in the Fun Factory booth (#5208), showcasing its growing lineup of products to a national audience for the first time.

Founded less than a year ago, AZ Candy Stand has experienced rapid growth since its first sale in August 2025. The company is currently on pace to generate $1 million in revenue within its first year—an impressive milestone for a new entrant in the competitive candy market.

AZ Candy Stand products are now available in more than 600 Circle K Grand Canyon locations, over 175 Albertsons and Safeway stores, as well as a wide network of gas stations and convenience stores throughout Arizona and Las Vegas.

"We built AZ Candy Stand to bring something different to the candy aisle—flavors that stand out and keep people coming back," said Kyle Hollenbeck, Co-Founder of AZ Candy Stand. "Getting to this level of growth in under a year shows there's real demand for what we're creating."

The company currently offers six SKUs, including its signature "swicy candy" line—a rising trend in the confectionery space that blends sweet and spicy flavor profiles. AZ Candy Stand has leaned into this emerging category, helping introduce "swicy" to a broader audience through its retail footprint.

At the Sweets & Snacks Expo, AZ Candy Stand will also spotlight its sour belt line, Sour Riot, giving attendees a first-hand look at the brand's expanding product portfolio and flavor innovation.

Further fueling its expansion, the company recently partnered with Admiral Beverage, a Pepsi distributor, to extend distribution into new markets including Montana, El Paso (Texas), New Mexico, Colorado, and Utah, with additional regions expected soon.

"Our goal is simple—build a candy brand that people remember," added Hollenbeck. "Sweets & Snacks is a huge opportunity for us to connect with new partners and keep that momentum going."

Attendees can visit AZ Candy Stand at the Fun Factory booth (#5208) during the Sweets & Snacks Expo.

About AZ Candy Stand

AZ Candy Stand is an Arizona-based confectionery company focused on delivering innovative, high-quality candy products with bold flavor profiles. Since launching in 2025, the company has rapidly expanded across the Southwest and continues to scale through strategic retail and distribution partnerships.

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SOURCE AZ Candy Stand