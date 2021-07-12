Az Central Names Maxorplus A Winner Of The Arizona Top Workplaces 2021 Award

TEMPE, Ariz., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxorPlus has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by Arizona Top Workplaces Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection.

"We are proud to have our Tempe office honored as 2021 Top Workplace," said Jen Gallego, President, MaxorPlus.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

"We are proud to have our Tempe office honored as 2021 Top Workplace," said Jen Gallego, President, MaxorPlus. "Our team showed great strength, compassion, and spirit during the past year of uncertainties and unique circumstances. They always put our members and clients first, and they showed amazing compassion and resiliency throughout it all. Thank you, Team Tempe, for always bringing your best every single day."

About

At MaxorPlus, we make pharmacy benefits work better for all…leading to lower costs, better health and increased satisfaction. Our solutions deliver improved outcomes to our clients and members by building stronger connections, creating personalized health experiences and providing award-winning service. You can be confident that you've chosen the best pharmacy benefits partner for your business and for your members.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

SOURCE MaxorPlus; Maxor National Pharmacy Services, LLC

