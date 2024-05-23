AZ Drive Unveils Dynamic New Team Logo and Welcomes Oz Pearlman to Ownership Group

PHOENIX, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AZ Drive, Arizona's premier professional Major League Pickleball team, is excited to announce the launch of its vibrant new logo alongside the addition of celebrated mentalist Oz Pearlman to its ownership group.

The new logo, a striking blend of dark red and fiery elements, blends the rich colors of Arizona's landscape with the dynamic energy of pickleball. Featuring the letters "AZ" in a bold, modern font underscored by a stylized pickleball in motion, the design symbolizes speed, precision, and the fiery spirit of competition that AZ Drive embodies.

In an exciting addition to the team, Oz Pearlman, also known as Oz the Mentalist, joins the ownership group of AZ Drive. Pearlman, who has amazed global audiences with his mental prowess and wowed the likes of Tom Brady, former President Barack Obama and Steven Spielberg, brings a unique perspective to the team. "I'm thrilled to be a part of AZ Drive and Major League Pickleball, the fastest-growing sport in the world. Predicting big things for the league and AZ Drive to go all the way this season!" said Pearlman.

Doug Hirsch, MLP governor and co-owner of AZ Drive, expressed his enthusiasm for Pearlman's involvement, stating, "Having Oz join our ownership group is a game-changer. His innovative mindset and ability to see the future will undoubtedly inspire our players and fans. Further, he has not only predicted our success, he has guaranteed it!"

For further information, please contact:

Jason Rowley

[email protected]

602-350-5178

About AZ Drive

AZ Drive is Arizona's premier professional Major League Pickleball team, dedicated to excellence, sportsmanship, and providing fans with a thrilling experience. The team is composed of an elite group of players and is coached by one of the most knowledgeable professionals in the field. AZ Drive investors have experience in sports, business, entertainment, retail, and hospitality, and include Michael Phelps, Devin Booker, Dierks Bentley, Larry Fitzgerald Jr. and Magnus Carlsen.

About Oz Pearlman

Oz Pearlman, known as Oz the Mentalist, has amazed global audiences and high-profile personalities with his mental prowess. He recently predicted the first 13 picks of the NFL Draft on live national TV and now brings his unique mental powers to the world of Major League Pickleball.

SOURCE AZ Drive