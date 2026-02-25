AZ-VC Rebrands as Copper Sky Capital as it Continues to Extend its Investment Mandate

Arizona-based VC firm broadens its reach to provide capital to exceptional founders in underserved markets across North America

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AZ-VC, a venture capital firm fueling innovation in underserved markets, has announced its rebrand as Copper Sky Capital, reflecting the firm's evolution into a broader platform backing early-stage technology companies across North America. The firm is sector agnostic with a focus on AI software products.

Founded in 2021, the firm is led by Managing Partners Jason Pressman , a long-time partner at Shasta Ventures, and Jack Selby , a former PayPal executive.

The firm maintains its core conviction that great companies are being founded and scaled across North America. Despite representing the majority of the U.S. population and economic activity, regions outside traditional tech hubs receive a disproportionately small share of venture capital investment. Copper Sky views this imbalance as a structural opportunity to support innovation and invest in regional technology ecosystems where it is growing organically.

The rebrand signals Copper Sky's expanded mission to lead Seed and Series A rounds in companies primarily outside the traditional technology hubs of Silicon Valley, New York, and Boston.

"Venture capital has spent the last decade confusing proximity to Silicon Valley with quality and value," said Selby. "Extraordinary founders are building companies with tremendous potential all across the country, supported by world-class AI and software engineering university programs across the U.S. Copper Sky exists to deploy capital directly into these markets—without forcing companies into inflated hubs and valuation frameworks that often distort long-term outcomes."

In addition to providing capital, Copper Sky has built a platform of operating partners with deep domain expertise to support founders as they scale.

"Our mission is to help founders build durable companies, not flashes in the pan," said Pressman. "We've assembled a network of experienced operating partners who work alongside teams to develop the capabilities and playbooks needed to scale with confidence and independence."

Copper Sky builds on the foundation established by AZ-VC, including its inaugural Fund I (which raised over $115 million in committed capital) and a growing portfolio of high-growth software companies. The firm remains focused on Seed and Series A rounds, is sector agnostic and primarily backs companies with early product-market fit and revenue. Its approach emphasizes long-term partnership, operational rigor, and thoughtful capital structures designed to preserve founder flexibility.

Rather than pursuing inflated early valuations, Copper Sky focuses on disciplined entry points that help founders avoid the "valuation trap" that can narrow future options over time. The firm believes this approach supports a wider range of successful outcomes for founders, employees, and investors alike.

"We believe that being thoughtful about how a company is capitalized early on creates room to grow sustainably, maintain optionality over time, and maximize enterprise value," Selby said. "That discipline helps founders focus on building lasting value rather than chasing short-term signals from the market."

About Copper Sky Capital

Copper Sky Capital is a U.S.-based venture capital firm that leads Seed and Series A investments across North America, primarily outside Silicon Valley, New York, and Boston. The firm partners with founders building durable, high-growth companies. Copper Sky is led by Managing Partners Jason Pressman, a long-time partner at Shasta Ventures, and Jack Selby, a former PayPal executive. For more information, visit www.copperskycapital.com.

