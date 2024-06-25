Azalea Health Achieves HITRUST Essentials, 1-year (e1) Certification Demonstrating Foundational Cybersecurity

ATLANTA, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azalea Health, a leading provider of fully-integrated cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, today announced its Ambulatory, Hospital, and Analytics solutions have earned certified status by HITRUST for foundational cybersecurity.

HITRUST Essentials, 1-year (e1) Certification demonstrates that the organization's Ambulatory, Hospital, and Analytics solutions are focused on the most critical controls to demonstrate that essential cybersecurity hygiene is in place. The e1 assessment is one of three progressive HITRUST assessments that leverage the HITRUST Framework (HITRUST CSF) to prescribe cyber threat adaptive controls that are appropriate for each assurance type.

"We are thrilled with the e1 Certification status of our core solutions," said Bill Burke, VP of Infrastructure and Security at Azalea. "This certification underscores our dedication to protecting our client's data and maintaining the highest standards of trust and integrity in the industry. Our team has worked diligently to meet the rigorous requirements set forth by HITRUST, and we will continue to prioritize cybersecurity as a cornerstone of our operations as we pursue higher levels of HITRUST Certification."

HITRUST delivers a comprehensive framework for managing data protection and compliance. It is widely recognized in the healthcare industry for its rigorous standards and thorough assessment process.

"The HITRUST e1 Validated Assessment is a good tool for cyber-aware organizations like Azalea Health that want to build assurances and progressively demonstrate due diligence around information security and privacy," said Robert Booker, Chief Strategy Officer at HITRUST. "We applaud Azalea for their commitment to cybersecurity and successful completion of their HITRUST e1 Certification."

This certification is the latest initiative in Azalea's efforts to maintain a strong cybersecurity posture. In addition to ongoing training and education programs, the company recently completed SOC 2 Type 2 certification.

About Azalea Health

Azalea Health is changing the way health IT platforms connect community-based healthcare providers and patients across the lifecycle of care. Offering a 100% cloud-based integrated solution, Azalea delivers electronic health records and revenue cycle management designed for practices and hospitals. Quick to deploy and intuitive to use, Azalea solutions ensure better care coordination and communication – enabling better outcomes and a meaningful competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.AzaleaHealth.com.

