Azalea Health Bolsters Executive Team, Appoints First Chief Strategy Officer

Aug. 9, 2023

ATLANTA, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azalea Health, a leading provider of fully-integrated cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, announced that Khue Tran has been appointed to serve as the company's first Chief Strategy Officer (CSO).

In this new, expanded role, Tran is responsible for driving strategic growth opportunities, business development, and strategic partnerships, as well as maximizing Azalea's Apps Marketplace, an industry-leading one-stop app library of approved third-party vendors that are integrated with Azalea Health. She will report directly to CEO and co-founder Baha Zeidan.

"The appointment of a Chief Strategy Officer is a milestone moment for Azalea Health as we continue to develop and deliver solutions to help underserved providers improve patient care and profitability for customers," said Zeidan. "Khue's experience and a proven track record of driving innovation in healthcare technology solutions will be invaluable in delivering on that promise."

A proven leader in health IT strategy and operations, Tran's experience spans diverse roles across product strategy, business operations, and customer success. Previously, Tran served as senior vice president of operations at Azalea. Before that, she built a reputation for helping drive rapid growth and business transformation in a variety of roles at Modernizing Medicine and participated in the growth accelerator program at LLR Partners. 

Tran holds an MBA from the University of Florida and a Bachelor of Science from Florida State University, and she is a current advisory board member of the TAG Digital Health Society.

About Azalea Health
Azalea Health is changing the way health IT platforms connect community-based healthcare providers and patients across the lifecycle of care. Offering a 100% cloud-based integrated solution, Azalea delivers electronic health records and revenue cycle management designed for rural and community practices and hospitals. Quick to deploy and intuitive to use, Azalea solutions ensure better care coordination and communication – enabling better outcomes and a meaningful competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.AzaleaHealth.com.

SOURCE Azalea Health

