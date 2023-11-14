Azalea Health Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Certification Ahead of Schedule

News provided by

Azalea Health

14 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azalea Health, a leading provider of fully-integrated cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, announced the completion of its SOC 2 Type 2 certification with Cherry Bekaert LLP, in accordance with attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). This follows the company's SOC 2 Type 1 certification earlier this year.

Continue Reading

SOC 2 Type 1 was a point-in-time assessment of control design, which confirms a company has security measures in place. With the completion of SOC 2 Type 2, Azalea's security measures have been tested and validated, confirming their effectiveness for customers.

Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 compliance is another significant milestone for Azalea as it further demonstrates the company's commitment to the industry's highest standards for managing and protecting customer data. The SOC 2 Type 2 certification provides Azalea an in-depth and continuous assessment of its controls and processes related to security over a specified period and validates its effectiveness.

"Azalea Health is committed to operating with the highest security and data protection standards, which is why we are incredibly proud to have completed SOC 2 Type 2 certification ahead of schedule," said Brian Kenah, CTO of Azalea Health. "We completed Type 1 certification in March, which confirmed we had the proper controls in place. We estimated to complete Type 2 certification by early 2024. Achieving certification earlier than anticipated not only proves our controls work but enhances our trust and transparency in the industry."

Established by the AICPA, the SOC 2 certification is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, by ensuring the assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. The SOC 2 Type 2 certification validates Azalea's internal controls and details how well the company safeguards customer data, specifically for cloud service providers.

SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company's infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures, and operations have been formally reviewed.  

About Azalea Health
Azalea Health is changing the way health IT platforms connect community-based healthcare providers and patients across the lifecycle of care. Offering a 100% cloud-based integrated solution, Azalea delivers electronic health records and revenue cycle management designed for rural and community practices and hospitals. Quick to deploy and intuitive to use, Azalea solutions ensure better care coordination and communication – enabling better outcomes and a meaningful competitive advantage. For more information, visit AzaleaHealth.com.

SOURCE Azalea Health

Also from this source

Azalea Health Bolsters Executive Team, Appoints First Chief Strategy Officer

Azalea Health, a leading provider of fully-integrated cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, announced that Khue Tran has been appointed...

Azalea Health Completes SOC 2 Type 1 Certification, Reinforces Commitment to Data Security and Compliance

Azalea Health, a leading provider of fully-integrated cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, announced the completion of its SOC 2 Type 1...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.