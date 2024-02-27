Azalea Health Unveils Artificial Intelligence Strategy to Enhance Healthcare Workflows

ATLANTA, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azalea Health, a leading provider of fully-integrated cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, today announced its revolutionary approach to artificial intelligence (AI) designed to enhance the efficiency, accuracy, and personalization of healthcare workflows while maintaining the highest standards for patient privacy and data protection.

The industry is exploring AI due to its ability to analyze vast amounts of data quickly, improve diagnostic accuracy, personalize patient care, and streamline administrative tasks, ultimately enhancing healthcare efficiency and outcomes.

"AI has the potential to be transformative in how healthcare is delivered," said Nathan Shepard, SVP of Product at Azalea. "Our AI solutions are meticulously crafted to offer a more seamless and intuitive user experience for our customers, while delivering higher levels of support. Our AI strategy is intended to help shape a future where technology empowers healthcare professionals to provide exceptional care and improve their patients' lives."

Azalea's AI strategy is designed to streamline customer efficiency and revenue cycle management (RCM) workflows. Notable tools include an advanced predictive claims denial module, a real-time rules engine for automating repetitive billing tasks, touchless charting through ambient transcription, and enhanced card scanning capabilities. The company is also extending the development of the Azalea Analytics platform to deliver more actionable insights to medical providers, including predictive analytics and natural language processing (NLP) capabilities.

"AI holds the potential to revolutionize healthcare IT, empowering providers to deliver better patient care," remarked Brian Kenah, CTO of Azalea. "Our AI-driven solutions are carefully engineered to automate mundane and repetitive tasks, enabling clinicians to focus on what matters most – providing high-quality, compassionate care to their patients. We remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring the privacy and security of patient data, adhering to the highest ethical standards."

About Azalea Health

Azalea Health is changing the way health IT platforms connect community-based healthcare providers and patients across the lifecycle of care. Offering a 100% cloud-based integrated solution, Azalea delivers electronic health records and revenue cycle management designed for rural and community practices and hospitals. Quick to deploy and intuitive to use, Azalea solutions ensure better care coordination and communication – enabling better outcomes and a meaningful competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.AzaleaHealth.com.

