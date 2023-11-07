AZAMARA APPOINTS NEW EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP

News provided by

Azamara

07 Nov, 2023, 17:00 ET

Dondra Ritzenthaler named Incoming Chief Executive Officer

Alain Ferzli named Chief Financial Officer

MIAMI, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azamara, the small-ship cruise line and leader in Destination Immersion® experiences and Extended Destination Days, today announced the appointment of two senior executives to lead the company in its next phase of growth.

Dondra Ritzenthaler has been named Incoming Chief Executive Officer. A 40-year veteran of the travel industry, Ms. Ritzenthaler was most recently the Senior Vice President of Sales, Trade Support and Services for the Americas for Celebrity Cruises. Prior to her 20 years with Royal Caribbean and Celebrity, she spent nearly 20 years with American Airlines in a number of sales and marketing leadership roles. Ms. Ritzenthaler will begin at Azamara in May 2024. Until that time, Chair of Azamara, Dan Hanrahan, will provide day-to-day leadership and oversight of the team.

"Azamara provides a unique and exciting offering within the luxury cruise space, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead the company into its next chapter," said Ritzenthaler. "I look forward to working with the talented team and their travel partners to better serve the customer base and grow the Azamara brand."

Alain Ferzli joins Azamara as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Ferzli has more than 20 years of significant experience driving profitable growth in the cruise industry. He served as the acting Chief Financial Officer for Virgin Voyages and in various financial leadership roles with Royal Caribbean.

Mr. Hanrahan commented, "Our team has worked diligently to maintain a solid foundation for Azamara amid unique industry-wide challenges over the last several years. Dondra and Alain's deep knowledge of and experience leading cruise lines will support the shift of our focus to expanding our business and realizing Azamara's full potential."

About Azamara

Azamara is a small-ship cruise line and leader in Destination Immersion® experiences. With a fleet of four intimate-style ships, Azamara Journey®, Azamara Quest®, Azamara Pursuit®, and Azamara Onward, the cruise line allows travelers to reach marquee ports around the world and dock in smaller, hidden gem destinations. Azamara aims to Change the Way You Sea, through its commitment to creating immersive experiences for guests through Extended Destination Days (10 or more hours in port) for a more meaningful travel experience. Through their deep understanding of hospitality and commitment to delivering exceptional service, guests can experience an intimate hotel at sea. By leveraging technology, data, communications, and trained staff they strive to create personalized and memorable journeys for guests. Through Always Azamara guests can know what's always included; five dining options, beverages including alcohol 24/7, tips & gratuities, exclusive cultural events, and unlimited self-service laundry; and what is always expected when sailing with Azamara; no lines, no crowds, unique & iconic destinations, overnights and Extended Destination Days. Additionally, guests can also take advantage of exclusive loyalty membership benefits through the Azamara Circle Program. For more information visit www.azamara.com.

SOURCE Azamara

