Azamara Club Cruises® Announces 2021 and Winter/Spring 2022 Itineraries

MIAMI, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique cruise line, Azamara Club Cruises, is thrilled to announce the complete list of 2021 and winter/spring 2022 itineraries. Committed to its Destination Immersion® programming, guests can expect over 140 overnight stays around the world; and deepen their discovery of Eastern Europe with expanded itineraries to the Black Sea and Turkey, including overnights in Istanbul and a chance to explore hidden gems including Antalya and Sinop.

"Being a leader in Destination Immersion means staying ahead, which is why we're thrilled to introduce our complete list of 2021 and winter/spring 2022 itineraries," says Larry Pimentel, President and CEO of Azamara Club Cruises. "With our commitment to connect people with culture, our guests can uncover world wonders, including new destinations such as Guayaquil, Ecuador, with an overland expedition to the Galapagos Islands. We will also return to Japan, one of our most popular country-intensive itineraries, which visits marquee ports like Tokyo and Kobe, as well as the remote treasures of Kitakyushu and Kanazawa."

10 Maiden Ports Include:

Amami, Japan

Arica, Chile

Brest, France

Fraser Island , Australia

, Guayaquil, Ecuador

Manta, Ecuador

Milos, Greece

Pylos, Greece

Tema ( Accra ), Ghana

), Warrenpoint, Northern Ireland

Highlights of the 2021 and winter/spring 2022 itineraries and shore excursions include:

In 2021, Azamara more than doubled its overnights in France and Spain since 2015 – examples of shore excursions include:

Andalusian Gastronomy Experience in Seville, Spain – Among the warm Mudéjar and Gothic style buildings of Seville , guests will learn how to cook like Sevillanos at the Taller Andaluz de Cocina. The Andalusian Cooking Workshop is located near the Mercado de Triano—a historical food market located a short distance from the city's center. An unforgettable experience guided by a local, professional chef, participants will prepare the region's quintessential dishes, later tasting them with the group.

– Among the warm Mudéjar and Gothic style buildings of , guests will learn how to cook like at the Taller Andaluz de Cocina. The Andalusian Cooking Workshop is located near the Mercado de Triano—a historical food market located a short distance from the city's center. An unforgettable experience guided by a local, professional chef, participants will prepare the region's quintessential dishes, later tasting them with the group. Nantes/Loire Valley – A returning port for Azamara guests, travelers will experience old-world French culture with a visit to the privately owned, Chateau de Goulaine, which has been home to the Goulaine Family for over 1,000 years. Chateau-goers will marvel at splendors like the 15th century kitchen and winery; a local white wine tasting is included. Immediately after, visitors will drive 45-minutes to Clisson, a town known for its medieval Italian atmosphere and former Middle Ages fortress, Castle of Clisson.

Azamara Travels Deeper into Turkey – highlights of the shore excursion programming include:

Complete Istanbul, Turkey – Azamara will spend three overnights in Turkey's largest city, providing guests with an action-packed one-and-a-half-day tour. Highlights include a trip to the ancient Hippodrome; St. Sophia Museum, which originated as a church in 360 AD under Constantine; and Topkapi Palace, a great walled complex hugging the shores of the Bosphorus and Golden Horn and also the residence of the Ottoman Sultans.

Azamara will spend three overnights in largest city, providing guests with an action-packed one-and-a-half-day tour. Highlights include a trip to the ancient Hippodrome; St. Sophia Museum, which originated as a church in 360 AD under Constantine; and Topkapi Palace, a great walled complex hugging the shores of the Bosphorus and and also the residence of the Ottoman Sultans. Returning Ports: Antalya and Sinop - Azamara will be returning to two of Turkey's hidden gems, Antalya and Sinop. Nestled on the coast of the Mediterranean, guests going ashore in Antalya will discover the world-famous Greco-Roman amphitheater, Aspendos—one of the world's most well-preserved theaters, with seating for 15,000 people, which is still being used today.

New Grand Voyages:

Azamara will offer new Grand Voyages where guests can book back-to-back sailings across the globe and receive Onboard Credit for each leg of their voyage plus free WiFi. Azamara's Grand Voyages are designed for guests to opt in for longer sailings by visiting more destinations, connecting with locals and their culture, while simultaneously saving money on their booking. One example of a new Grand Voyage includes: 69-night circumnavigation of South America: Roundtrip out of Miami, starting January 2022, this voyage will give guests an immersive experience of South America, covering 32 countries including Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Colombia, and sails through Antarctic Sound.

To learn more about Azamara's 2021 and Winter/Spring 2022 Itineraries, please visit: www.azamara.com/2021-2022-voyages.

