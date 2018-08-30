Azamara Club Cruises® Expands Land and Sea Offerings with New City Stays Available Pre-and Post-Sailing

MIAMI, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Destination Immersion®, Azamara Club Cruises® has launched the City Stays program – in collaboration with Cox & Kings, the world's leading luxury tour operator. City Stays programs are available before and after sailings and offer curated travel experiences with emphasis on local connections, allowing Azamara guests additional time to explore the iconic arrival or departure ports.

"As a leader in delivering authentic cultural experiences across the globe, the expansion of Azamara's land offerings to include City Stays programs in key markets enhances our guests' connection with the destination by providing opportunities to explore a city from a local's perspective," said Larry Pimentel, President & CEO of Azamara Club Cruises. "Now that we have the opportunity to visit more destinations with our new ship, Azamara Pursuit, we will continue to expand our City Stays program across most if not all of our turnaround ports, reinforcing Azamara's commitment to Destination Immersion experiences."

Cox & Kings' President Patrick Richards adds, "we're thrilled to partner with Azamara on the new City Stays program. We've customized some truly special experiences in some of the world's greatest cities and look forward to showcasing these to Azamara guests."

The City Stays program includes accommodations for three or more nights, select meals, and transportation services from the port to the hotel, as well as a prearranged transfer from the airport. Highlights from the new City Stays, available before and after select Azamara Club Cruises' voyages, include:

Singapore – Dive into Singapore's renowned culinary culture with a local food critic as a guide. Travelers will set off on a scavenger hunt through the city's cultural sites and enjoy private visits with local artisans, including a fifth-generation baker, a master of making paper houses, and a coffee connoisseur.

– Dive into renowned culinary culture with a local food critic as a guide. Travelers will set off on a scavenger hunt through the city's cultural sites and enjoy private visits with local artisans, including a fifth-generation baker, a master of making paper houses, and a coffee connoisseur. Barcelona, Spain – Travelers go beyond the traditional sights of one of Europe's most dynamic cities. Guests can expect to visit a fourth-generation candy artisan, stroll through the unique district of Born – an artistic neighborhood with luxury shopping and museums - and experience a flamenco performance at night. On a food exploration of the city, guests will enjoy a meal with a local family while learning about their history, they will have a gourmet picnic lunch in the park with a Spanish family and join a local wine connoisseur in the evening to try a selection of Spain's best wines, some of which are more than 30 years old.

– Travelers go beyond the traditional sights of one of most dynamic cities. Guests can expect to visit a fourth-generation candy artisan, stroll through the unique district of Born – an artistic neighborhood with luxury shopping and museums - and experience a flamenco performance at night. On a food exploration of the city, guests will enjoy a meal with a local family while learning about their history, they will have a gourmet picnic lunch in the park with a Spanish family and join a local wine connoisseur in the evening to try a selection of best wines, some of which are more than 30 years old. Rome, Italy – During this tour of Rome , travelers will explore beyond the traditional sights of this historic city. Journey to an organic farm on the outskirts of Rome , where travelers will learn how to make bread and gnocchi, forage for wild herbs, enjoy a lakefront lunch, visit a milk and cheese laboratory, and go on a horseback ride. Following the excursion, participants will receive an exclusive tour of the Vatican Museums and Sistine Chapel – before public opening hours – and have dinner at a Michelin-starred restaurant.

Learn more about Azamara Club Cruises' City Stays itineraries by visiting https://www.azamaraclubcruises.com/destinations/land-sea-packages/city-stays.

About Azamara Club Cruises

Azamara Club Cruises is a boutique upmarket cruise line. Azamara's wide selection of Destination Immersion signature programming that delivers authentic cultural experiences across the globe. In 2018, as part of its Explore Further offerings, Azamara will take guests to more than 200 ports, in 70 countries, including 170 late night stays and 114 overnights. Azamara's commitment to Destination Immersion® cruise experiences coupled with exceptional authentic service offers and inclusive amenities make for a unique cruise vacation experience. Additional information can be found on www.azamara.com .

About Cox & Kings, The Americas

With a history spanning more than 260 years, Cox & Kings is the world's oldest travel company. Born in 1758 as a custom travel outfitter, the company's U.S. operations today remains unwavering in its commitment to providing travelers with exquisite aspirational cultural and wildlife journeys. Specialized destination teams comprised of industry experts share their extensive local product knowledge and offer extraordinary insider access. Together, they create exclusive individual bespoke and tailored group luxury experiences to the world's most exotic destinations. For more information, please visit coxandkingsusa.com.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) is a global cruise company that owns and operates three global brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises. We are a 50% joint venture owner of the German brand TUI Cruises, a 49% shareholder in the Spanish brand Pullmantur. They operate diverse itineraries around the world that call on approximately 540 destinations on all seven continents. Additional information can be found on: www.royalcaribbean.com, www.celebritycruises.com, www.azamaraclubcruises.com, www.tuicruises.com, www.pullmantur.es, or www.rclinvestor.com

