Azamara Cruises Announces New Europe & Solar Eclipse Sailings for Summer 2026

MIAMI, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azamara Cruises – the small-ship cruise line and leader in Destination Immersion® experiences – is pleased to unveil its 2026 summer sailings, featuring 77 new itineraries that will take guests to captivating destinations, iconic landmarks and ports of call that delight and inspire. Azamara Journey®, Azamara Quest® and Azamara Onward® will all spend the summer season in Europe, spanning the Mediterranean and Northern Europe, including extended time in Greece, Ireland, the British Isles and more.

Standouts amongst the new itineraries include three solar eclipse cruises taking place in August 2026, offering guests a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to view the spectacular natural phenomenon from sea.

"At Azamara Cruises, we're always striving to deliver new and incredible experiences for our guests," said Michael Pawlus, Head of Itinerary Planning at Azamara Cruises. "The rare opportunity to include solar eclipse sailings in 2026 is very exciting and we are thrilled to deliver such a unique offering."

Also, Azamara Cruises will add five maiden ports to the European line-up in 2026 – which are only accessible to smaller ships – and the debut of new pre– and post–land programs. These sailings will continue to offer more late nights and overnights than any other cruise line, ensuring Azamara guests have the time to truly discover the culture and communities of these extraordinary destinations, without feeling rushed.

"Europe continues to be a leading destination for us globally, so we are delighted to be announcing one of our biggest European deployments to date," continued Pawlus. "With three ships in the region from March to October 2026, we can offer our guests more options than ever before; taking them to ports less traveled and hidden gem destinations and delivering new immersive land experiences for the very first time."

Solar Eclipse Cruises:

August 2, 2026 -- 11-night Mediterranean Cruise: Greece , Turkey and Italy , Azamara Onward®

-- 11-night Mediterranean Cruise: , and , Azamara Onward® August 7, 2026 -- 12-night Ireland Intensive Cruise: Belfast, Dublin and Galaway, Azamara Quest®

-- 12-night Ireland Intensive Cruise: Belfast, and Galaway, Azamara Quest® August 8, 2026 -- 18-night Iceland and Canada Cruise: Reykjavik , St. John and Quebec City, Azamara Journey®

Maiden Ports:

Sarande, Albania

Fredericia, Denmark

Turku, Finland

Menton, France

Karlskrona, Sweden

New Pre- and Post- Cruise Land Programs:

Icelandic Highlands, Reykjavik, Iceland This 3-night program offers an immersive discovery of Iceland's natural wonders, including its world-famous waterfalls, hot springs, and the county's remote highlands. Highlights include the stunning Kerid Crater, the iconic Gullfoss Waterfall, and the colorful mountains and glaciers of Kerlingarfjöll Highlands. Travelers will have the opportunity to explore the Central Highlands further with a guided hike along one of Iceland's most scenic and colorful trails – the Hveradalir Hike. Next, it's a trip to the relaxing Secret Lagoon of Fludir before heading to Fridheimar, a popular lunch spot for locals and tourists alike, where guests will be met by a family who introduce them to their market greenhouse production and indulge in their famous all you can eat tomato soup. The program concludes with a visit to the UNESCO-listed Thingvellir National Park, famed for its place on the Golden Circle, as one of the three most popular natural attractions in Iceland .

Ancient Wonders of Egypt & Greece - Athens, Greece Throughout this 3-night program, guests will explore the history and ancient civilizations of Egypt and Greece . In Cairo , highlights include the lively Khan El Khalili Bazaar, the Grand Egyptian Museum and the Great Pyramids of Giza, followed by a dinner cruise along the River Nile, accompanied by local performances. Once in Athens , travelers will have the opportunity to visit Cape Sounion to see the Temple of Poseidon, a must-visit for its historic ruins and scenic views of the Aegean Sea. Additionally, the program includes a city orientation of Athens , an authentic Greek dinner and traditional folkloric dances, at one of the oldest taverns in Plaka, as well as a trip to the Acropolis and the new Acropolis Museum.



Azamara guests can take advantage of an Early Booking Bonus, receiving 20% off on all summer 2026 cruises booked before October 31, 20204. To book, please visit azamara.com.

In the summer of 2026, Azamara Pursuit® will embark on an exciting new itinerary that will see Azamara Cruises visit one of the world's top bucket-list destinations, renowned for its natural beauty and diverse range of wildlife. A further announcement will follow with more details in the coming weeks.

