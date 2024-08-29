Azamara Cruises' "Hidden Gems Sale" is Underway: Offering Travelers More Onboard Credit for Extended Exploration

From now until October 30, travelers who book select sailings will receive a $500 onboard credit, with those who reserve a veranda or suite also receiving a choice between complimentary unlimited Wi-Fi and the premium beverage package

MIAMI, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azamara Cruises – the small-ship cruise line and leader in Destination Immersion® experiences – has unveiled a new offer, giving all travelers $500 onboard credit, as well as a choice between complimentary Wi-Fi and a Premium Beverage Package for those who reserve a veranda or suite. This offer is available on select sailings booked between August 22 – October 30, 2024.

Travelers can take advantage of this onboard credit to embark on some of Azamara's curated shore excursions, each thoughtfully designed to forge meaningful connections with the destinations and turn every journey into an unforgettable adventure. Azamara's Extended Destination Days provide 10 or more hours in port, offering ample time to explore historical sites, discover vibrant local cultures, or relax on pristine beaches. Plus, Azamara's small ships can dock at exclusive ports that larger vessels cannot reach, providing access to unique and off-the-beaten-path destinations.

With more time in unique destinations across the globe and the onboard credit offered in this special promotion, Azamara guests can experience such shore excursions as:

Nelson Mandela Capture Site in Durban, South Africa – Azamara Quest's 12-Night South Africa Intensive Voyage (view sailing here)

Drive into the countryside and along a seemingly ordinary stretch of highway that gained significant historical importance on August 5, 1962. It was here that police arrested anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela, who was disguising himself as a chauffeur to avoid detection.

Whale Watch Safari by Helicopter in Kaikoura, New Zealand – Azamara Pursuit's 14-Night New Zealand Intensive Voyage (view sailing here)

Embark on an unforgettable Whale Watch Safari with a helicopter tour over Kaikoura's Whale Sanctuary. Take in extended views of these majestic whales in their natural habitat and experience a scenic coastal landing, where you can enjoy breathtaking vistas and capture stunning photos.

Orange Tree Farm in Valencia, Spain – Azamara Quest's 11-Night Spain Intensive Voyage (view sailing here)

Immerse yourself in Carcaixent's rich orange heritage, starting with a journey through its historical origins and significance. Discover the story behind the region's famed oranges and visit a traditional 19th-century orchard where you can sample freshly made marmalades for a fragrant Valencian experience.

Kobe Beef Dinner Experience in Kobe, Japan – Azamara Pursuit's 14-Night Japan Intensive Voyage (view sailing here)

Savor a luxurious Kobe beef dinner in Kobe, where beef production is held to the highest standards. Prepared to perfection, this dining experience offers an authentic taste of the dedicated craftsmanship that makes Kobe beef legendary.

To book this special promotion offering $500 onboard credit, please visit azamara.com.

Azamara Cruises is a small-ship cruise line and leader in Destination Immersion® experiences. With a fleet of four intimate-style ships, Azamara Journey®, Azamara Quest®, Azamara Pursuit®, and Azamara Onward®, the cruise line allows travelers to reach marquee ports around the world and dock in smaller, hidden gem destinations. Azamara Cruises is committed to creating immersive experiences for guests through Extended Destination Days (10 or more hours in port) for a more meaningful travel experience. Through their deep understanding of hospitality and commitment to delivering exceptional service, guests can experience an intimate hotel at sea. Through Always Azamara guests can know what's always included; a variety of dining venues plus room service, drinks including alcohol all day and night, tips & gratuities, exclusive cultural events, and unlimited self-service laundry; and what is always expected when sailing with Azamara Cruises; no hassle, no crowds, unique & iconic destinations, overnights, and Extended Destination Days. Additionally, guests can also take advantage of exclusive loyalty membership benefits through the Azamara Circle Program. For more information visit www.azamara.com.

