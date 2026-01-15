Azamara Cruises Introduces New Era for the Fleet with Extensive Enhancements

As the largest renovation investment in the company's history, the cruise line unveils Azamara Forward, a fleetwide transformation featuring ship-wide upgrades, reimagined dining and bar venues, plus new suites debuting exclusively aboard Azamara Quest in December 2026

MIAMI, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Azamara Cruises — the small-ship cruise line celebrated for its late nights, overnights, and Destination Immersion®— today announced Azamara Forward, an enhancement program across its fleet representing the most extensive renovations and refurbishments in the company's history. Across the fleet, Azamara Forward brings a comprehensive series of onboard enhancements, including brand new Chef's Table experience, a reimagined cocktail lounge, refreshed staterooms and suites, and upgraded public spaces. Additionally, debuting exclusively on Azamara Quest®, the program introduces 12 all-new premier suites exclusive to the ship. Together, these enhancements mark a bold evolution for the brand's upscale small-ship experience.

Azamara's new Chef's Table dining experience

Among the highlights of Azamara Forward is an entirely new Penthouse Deck exclusively on Azamara Quest's highest level, introducing the all-new Grandview and Panorama Suites. As Azamara Forward is launched across the entire fleet, guests will experience a newly dedicated Chef's Table restaurant, a reimagined Discoveries Restaurant, debut of a recrafted Atlas Bar across all four ships, a full transformation of The Cabaret Lounge, thoughtfully curated updates to every stateroom and suite, and much more. Launching with Azamara Quest's sailing on December 18, 2026, Azamara Forward marks a defining evolution for the ship and a significant step forward for Azamara's high-end small-ship experience.

"Azamara Forward is Azamara Cruises' vision for thoughtfully elevating the onboard experience while honoring the hallmarks that have long defined the brand," said Dondra Ritzenthaler, CEO of Azamara Cruises. "This transformation reflects years of listening to our guests and travel partners and an extraordinary amount of creativity and collaboration across our teams. From the new Panorama and Grandview Suites aboard Azamara Quest to reimagined dining and ship-wide enhancements across our fleet, Azamara Forward is designed to deepen destination immersion, elevate comfort, and create even more meaningful moments at sea. It's celebrating our heritage while introducing new experiences to take us into the future."

Timed to debut ahead of the highly anticipated 2027 World Cruise, Azamara Quest was the natural choice to introduce Azamara Forward. The ship's itineraries and guest demand created the ideal opportunity to unveil these enhancements and deliver an even more elevated guest experience. Azamara Onward will be the next ship to receive Azamara Forward renovations in 2027, with timelines for Azamara Journey and Azamara Pursuit to be announced at a later date.

Discover the Exciting Enhancements of Azamara Forward:

Exclusive to Azamara Quest: Brand-New Suites & Penthouse Deck

New Penthouse Deck: Azamara Quest will debut an entirely new Penthouse Deck, in addition to the existing Sun Deck. The Sun Deck will continue to be an inviting open-air sanctuary on top of the new Penthouse Deck, at the very top of the ship – offering the ultimate view for sail aways. As the ship's highest accommodation deck, this exclusive new level will feature two Panorama Suites and ten Grandview Suites, designed to elevate oceanfront living at sea. The beloved Sun Deck will remain unchanged above the Penthouse Deck, continuing to serve as an open-air sanctuary at the very top of the ship and offering guests sweeping views and unforgettable sail-away moments. Panorama Suites: The crown jewel of Azamara Quest, the new Panorama Suites are the ship's most expansive and luxurious accommodations. Located on both forward corners of the Penthouse Deck, these top-tier suites offer spectacular 270-degree panoramic ocean views, separate living, dining, and bedroom spaces, a walk-in closet, and an oversized spa-inspired bathroom. Guests enjoy Azamara's highest-tier suite privileges, including personalized butler service, Starlink Wi-Fi, ultimate beverage package, specialty and exclusive dining experiences, and bespoke onboard touches, delivering an unparalleled sense of space, serenity, and connection to the sea. Grandview Suites: Also debuting on the Penthouse Deck, the new Grandview Suites offer a refined, contemporary retreat designed for guests seeking elevated comfort and privacy. Grandview Suites feature a new and elegant design, including refined, modern finishes, and beautifully spacious bathrooms with dual sinks and walk-in showers. With unobstructed floor-to-ceiling ocean views from their elevated vantage point, Grandview Suites provide an intimate, sophisticated sanctuary paired with Azamara's suite amenities, including complimentary specialty dining and premium beverage package, and more.

Azamara Quest will debut an entirely new Penthouse Deck, in addition to the existing Sun Deck. The Sun Deck will continue to be an inviting open-air sanctuary on top of the new Penthouse Deck, at the very top of the ship – offering the ultimate view for sail aways. As the ship's highest accommodation deck, this exclusive new level will feature two Panorama Suites and ten Grandview Suites, designed to elevate oceanfront living at sea. The beloved Sun Deck will remain unchanged above the Penthouse Deck, continuing to serve as an open-air sanctuary at the very top of the ship and offering guests sweeping views and unforgettable sail-away moments.

Culinary & Ship Enhancements Across Azamara's Fleet

Chef's Table — A Dedicated Culinary Destination: Azamara Forward will debut a newly dedicated Chef's Table restaurant, elevating one of the brand's most beloved dining experiences. Located on Deck 10 in a private, panoramic space, Chef's Table serves as the pinnacle of Azamara's intimate, destination-inspired dining. Expanding on the popular French, Italian, and Signature Chef's Table concepts, the new venue introduces a rotating series of themed menus inspired by the regions Azamara visits. Programming will expand to include globally inspired culinary journeys, celebrity and destination-focused guest chefs, Winemaker's Dinners, and select Market Dining Experiences that take guests from local markets to bespoke onboard menus. In the endeavor to bring culture and provenance to our guests, Chef's Table will celebrate both, bringing local recipes passed through generations within the timeless storytelling of cuisine.

will debut a newly dedicated Chef's Table restaurant, elevating one of the brand's most beloved dining experiences. Located on Deck 10 in a private, panoramic space, Chef's Table serves as the pinnacle of Azamara's intimate, destination-inspired dining. Expanding on the popular French, Italian, and Signature Chef's Table concepts, the new venue introduces a rotating series of themed menus inspired by the regions Azamara visits. Programming will expand to include globally inspired culinary journeys, celebrity and destination-focused guest chefs, Winemaker's Dinners, and select Market Dining Experiences that take guests from local markets to bespoke onboard menus. In the endeavor to bring culture and provenance to our guests, Chef's Table will celebrate both, bringing local recipes passed through generations within the timeless storytelling of cuisine. Atlas Bar: Following its enthusiastic guest reception aboard Azamara Onward, the beloved Atlas Bar experience will be recrafted and introduced fleetwide as part of Azamara Forward, a testament to the concept's popularity and role in enhancing the onboard social experience through destination-inspired cocktails. Now positioned at the heart of each ship next to Discoveries Restaurant, Atlas Bar becomes a central gathering point where evenings begin, conversations unfold, and destinations come to life through flavor. As part of Azamara Forward , guests will now be able to enjoy a complimentary range of beverages, alongside Atlas Bar's thoughtfully crafted cocktails and premium spirits, within the welcoming atmosphere guests gather each evening and can stay after dinner, for a quiet, intimate experience.

Following its enthusiastic guest reception aboard Azamara Onward, the beloved Atlas Bar experience will be recrafted and introduced fleetwide as part of Azamara Forward, a testament to the concept's popularity and role in enhancing the onboard social experience through destination-inspired cocktails. Now positioned at the heart of each ship next to Discoveries Restaurant, Atlas Bar becomes a central gathering point where evenings begin, conversations unfold, and destinations come to life through flavor. As part of , guests will now be able to enjoy a complimentary range of beverages, alongside Atlas Bar's thoughtfully crafted cocktails and premium spirits, within the welcoming atmosphere guests gather each evening and can stay after dinner, for a quiet, intimate experience. Fleet-Wide Ship Enhancements: Azamara Forward also introduces a series of updates ensuring a refreshed and elevated experience across the ships. Guests will step into a completely reimagined Cabaret Lounge, where modern furnishings, refreshed carpeting and a redesigned dance floor set the stage for lively evenings and unforgettable social moments onboard. Additionally, the staterooms have been refreshed with contemporary touches: soft decorative bedding, refined furnishings, plush carpets, and luxurious fabrics introduce a fresh, light color palette inspired by the endless sky and boundless oceans. The result is a calming, sophisticated sanctuary that feels both modern and timeless. Discoveries Restaurant will undergo a complete redesign, featuring new decor, enhanced lighting and updated furnishings, all wrapped in a warm, inviting color palette designed to elevate every dining experience. Fleetwide updates also include redesigned treatment rooms within The Sanctum Spa, enhancing comfort and tranquility. Public restrooms throughout the ships have also been renewed, ensuring every detail reflects Azamara's commitment to comfort, thoughtful design, and warm hospitality.

Beginning with Azamara Quest and rolling out across all four ships, Azamara Forward marks a new chapter for Azamara Cruises, reflecting the brand's commitment to personalization, comfort, and meaningful connections with each destination. Launching with an inaugural sailing on December 18, 2026, the program debuts all-new suites exclusively aboard Azamara Quest, paired with immersive culinary experiences and refined onboard amenities—setting a new standard for small-ship cruising. For more information, visit https://www.azamara.com/azamara-forward.

About Azamara Cruises: Azamara Cruises is a small-ship cruise line and leader in Destination Immersion® experiences. With a fleet of four intimate-style ships, Azamara Journey®, Azamara Quest®, Azamara Pursuit®, and Azamara Onward®, the cruise line allows travelers to reach marquee ports around the world and dock in smaller, hidden gem destinations. Azamara Cruises is committed to creating immersive experiences for guests through Extended Destination Days (10 or more hours in port) for a more meaningful travel experience. Through their deep understanding of hospitality and commitment to delivering exceptional service, guests can experience an intimate hotel at sea. Through Always Azamara guests can know what's always included: a variety of dining venues plus room service, drinks including alcohol all day and night, tips & gratuities, exclusive cultural events, and unlimited self-service laundry; and what is always expected when sailing with Azamara Cruises; no hassle, no crowds, unique & iconic destinations, overnights, and Extended Destination Days. Additionally, guests can also take advantage of exclusive loyalty membership benefits through the Azamara Circle Program. Azamara has received several awards and recognitions including Condé Nast Traveler's "Reader's Choice Awards", Travel + Leisure's "World's Best Awards," US News & World Report "Best Cruise Lines," and more.

SOURCE Azamara