Azamara Cruises Returns to Alaska in Summer 2026

MIAMI, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azamara Cruises – the small-ship cruise line renowned for Destination Immersion® and Extended Destination Days – is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated return to the breathtaking landscapes and rugged wilderness of Alaska in the summer of 2026. After a seven-year hiatus, Azamara Cruises will once again offer its signature, intimate voyages to one of the world's most unspoiled destinations with reputable onshore excursions and experiences that bring guests closer to the heart of Alaska's awe-inspiring natural beauty, unparalleled wildlife, and authentic rich culture.

Azamara Quest in front of Alaskan glaciers

Beginning in May 2026, Azamara Pursuit® will embark on a series of 10- to 13-day cruises with meticulously curated itineraries offering visits to remote Alaskan destinations (with extended stays in port of 10+ hours), cultural encounters with indigenous communities, and wildlife excursions like whale-watching, bear spotting and glacier hiking.

"We are excited to reintroduce Alaska as one of our key destinations for the summer of 2026," said Michael Pawlus, Head of Itinerary Planning at Azamara Cruises. "Our guests have long requested a return to this extraordinary region, and we are pleased to meet that demand by offering enhanced itineraries and land experiences that truly capture the essence of Alaska. From cruising the Hubbard Glacier to offering extended time in smaller ports, our specially tailored cruises provide an unforgettable, immersive journey and deeper connection with the destination."

"We've listened to the feedback from our guests and now we're delivering on what we've promised," said Dondra Ritzenthaler, the CEO of Azamara Cruises. "Our commitment to Destination Immersion means that we don't just take our guests to Alaska; we immerse them in its rich culture and take them to the heart of the destination that large ships can't even access. With our extended stays and thoughtfully curated land experiences, we are thrilled to deliver the Azamara experience in a destination that has captivated the hearts of travelers."

Notable highlights of Azamara Cruises' Alaska return include:

Extended stays in ports such as Juneau , Wrangell , Skagway and Ketchikan – as well as Nanaimo and Victoria, BC – giving guests ample time to explore each destination.

in ports such as , , and – as well as and – giving guests ample time to explore each destination. Access to remote locations such as Kodiak , known for its stunning natural beauty and wildlife spotting; Dutch Harbor , the gateway to the Aleutian Islands ; and Icy Strait Point, offering exceptional whale watching and adventure activities.

to remote locations such as , known for its stunning natural beauty and wildlife spotting; , the gateway to the ; and Icy Strait Point, offering exceptional whale watching and adventure activities. 27 late-night departures to maximize guests' time in port before setting sail to their next destination.

to maximize guests' time in port before setting sail to their next destination. An iconic AzAmazing Evening – a private event for Azamara Cruises that immerses guests in the culture and people of their destination. On every Alaska sailing, guests are invited to a special AzAmazing Evening in Ketchikan : "An Alaskan Adventure: Timber, Traditions & Toasts." The night begins with a cocktail hour featuring some of Alaska's finest brews, followed by local activities such as axe throwing, traditional Tlingit dance performances, and culinary delicacies. The highlight is a private performance at the Great Alaskan Lumberjack Show, where top lumberjacks compete in thrilling events such as chopping, sawing and log rolling. This unforgettable evening offers a fascinating glimpse into the Alaskan timber industry and blends culture, excitement, and camaraderie, perfectly capturing the essence of Ketchikan .

With a focus on immersive travel, Azamara Cruises ensures that each moment spent in Alaska is part of a transformative journey filled with wonder, discovery and cherished memories that will resonate with guests for a lifetime.

For additional details on the new Alaska itineraries, or to book one of these special cruises, please visit azamara.com/destinations/alaska

About Azamara Cruises:

Azamara Cruises is a small-ship cruise line and leader in Destination Immersion® experiences. With a fleet of four intimate-style ships, Azamara Journey®, Azamara Quest®, Azamara Pursuit®, and Azamara Onward®, the cruise line allows travelers to reach marquee ports around the world and dock in smaller, hidden gem destinations. Azamara Cruises is committed to creating immersive experiences for guests through Extended Destination Days (10 or more hours in port) for a more meaningful travel experience. Through their deep understanding of hospitality and commitment to delivering exceptional service, guests can experience an intimate hotel at sea. Through Always Azamara guests can know what's always included: a variety of dining venues plus room service, drinks including beer, wine and spirits all day and night, tips & gratuities, exclusive cultural events, and unlimited self-service laundry; and what is always expected when sailing with Azamara Cruises; no hassle, no crowds, unique & iconic destinations, overnights, and Extended Destination Days. Additionally, guests can also take advantage of exclusive loyalty membership benefits through the Azamara Circle Program. For more information visit www.azamara.com.

