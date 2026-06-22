Azamara Cruises Unveils "The Next Big Thing Is Small™," a New Global Campaign Inspired by the Evolution of Modern Travel

New campaign reflects growing demand for intentional travel experiences centered on immersion, connection, and time in destination

MIAMI, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Azamara Cruises, The Global Leader in Destination Immersion®, today unveiled its new global brand campaign, 'The Next Big Thing is Small™' — a bold declaration that the future of premium travel is defined not by scale, but by access, authenticity, and exploration.

Azamara crew greeting guests onboard

The campaign launches as demand continues to build for immersive cruising defined by longer time in destinations, access to smaller ports, and deeper cultural engagement. "The Next Big Thing Is Small™" celebrates the idea that the most memorable travel experiences are often the most personal. Inspired by the emotional connections formed both onboard and ashore, the campaign highlights how small ships create space for meaningful discovery, unhurried exploration, and the moments that travelers carry with them long after they return home.

"With 'The Next Big Thing is Small™' we're celebrating what makes travel truly impactful," said Dondra Ritzenthaler, Chief Executive Officer of Azamara Cruises. "The experiences that stay with us aren't always the grandest moments — they're often the unexpected conversations, the hidden discoveries, and the personal connections that happen when we have the time and space to fully immerse ourselves in a destination. We've always believed that smaller ships create bigger opportunities for those moments, and that belief has never been more relevant than it is today as travelers increasingly seek experiences that feel authentic, personal, and emotionally rewarding."

Past guest and prospective guest feedback from Azamara Cruises' latest brand research study, conducted in partnership with Brand Alloy, reinforces the strength of the brand's destination-focused approach:

77% say Azamara best immerses travelers in destination and culture

83% highlight access to lesser-visited ports as a key benefit

75% cite longer time in port as a key differentiator

79% point to the intimate small-ship experience as a defining feature

Guests also identify uncrowded spaces, downtown docking, and personalized recognition from crew members as standout advantages

Building on this insight, the new campaign brings Azamara Cruises' destination-first philosophy to life in a more immersive and experiential way. Through emotionally driven storytelling across television, digital, social, print and trade channels, the campaign focuses on the moments that matter most — the experiences, interactions, and memories that stay with travelers long after their journey ends.

"Across every channel, we're inviting travelers to rethink what it means to truly see the world and to expect travel that feels more personal, more unhurried, and more deeply connected," said Lisa Kauffman, Chief Marketing Officer of Azamara Cruises. "Through powerful storytelling and immersive creative, we're showcasing the journeys only a small-ship experience can unlock — from river sail-ins into the heart of historic cities to evenings spent in culturally significant venues through AzAmazing Evenings®."

The campaign coincides with the next phase of Azamara Forward, the brand's fleetwide enhancement initiative designed to elevate the onboard experience while reinforcing its destination-first philosophy. Guided by guest feedback, the program includes refreshed accommodations, reimagined dining and social spaces, and ongoing enhancements across the fleet, ensuring that the same thoughtful attention to detail guests experience ashore continues onboard through meaningful service and personalized touches.

Azamara Cruises operates a fleet of four intimate ships designed specifically to maximize time in destination and access to locations larger vessels cannot reach. The brand's signature experience is built around Extended Destination Days featuring 10 or more hours in port, overnight stays in select destinations, and itineraries calling at smaller, less-visited ports, complemented by curated cultural programming ashore.

For more information, visit www.azamara.com.

About Azamara Cruises: Azamara Cruises is a small-ship cruise line and the global leader in Destination Immersion®. With a fleet of four intimate-style ships, Azamara Journey®, Azamara Quest®, Azamara Pursuit®, and Azamara Onward®, the cruise line allows travelers to reach marquee ports around the world and dock in smaller, hidden gem destinations. Azamara Cruises is committed to creating immersive experiences for guests through Extended Destination Days (10 or more hours in port) for a more meaningful travel experience. Through their deep understanding of hospitality and commitment to delivering exceptional service, guests can experience an intimate hotel at sea. Through Always Azamara guests can know what's always included: a variety of dining venues plus room service, drinks including alcohol all day and night, tips & gratuities, exclusive cultural events, and unlimited self-service laundry; and what is always expected when sailing with Azamara Cruises; no hassle, no crowds, unique & iconic destinations, overnights, and Extended Destination Days. Additionally, guests can also take advantage of exclusive loyalty membership benefits through the Azamara Circle Program. Azamara has received several awards and recognitions including Condé Nast Traveler's "Reader's Choice Awards", Travel + Leisure's "World's Best Awards," US News & World Report "Best Cruise Lines," and more.

SOURCE Azamara