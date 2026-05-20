Azamara Cruises Unveils 2028 Sailings Designed for Deeper Discovery

With more than 360 late nights and overnights, a first-ever full Asia season, and 12 maiden ports, the 2028 itineraries expand opportunities for meaningful destination immersion

MIAMI, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Azamara Cruises, the small-ship cruise line renowned for its Destination Immersion® experiences and Extended Destination Days, today announced its new cruises for the spring, summer and fall of 2028 — one of the most ambitious and destination-forward seasons in the brand's history. The new line-up of cruise itineraries features 87% of its deployment spent in port , with more than 360 late nights and overnight stays — representing 53% of total port days — further cementing Azamara Cruises' position as the industry leader in immersive destination experiences and reinforcing its commitment to giving guests more time ashore to explore each destination beyond peak crowds and in a more authentic way.

Japan scenery

In a major step forward for the brand's global presence, the 2028 cruises spotlight an expanded Asia program with its most immersive offerings to date. The season is complemented by 12 maiden ports across Europe and Asia and will feature the newly completed Azamara Quest and Azamara Onward onboard refurbishments as part of the ongoing Azamara Forward initiative.

"We are constantly refining our itineraries to deliver thoughtfully curated experiences for our guests," said Michael Pawlus, Head of Itinerary Planning at Azamara Cruises. "Our country-intensive sailings in regions like Greece and Italy remain a core part of what we offer, and with the addition of Asia-focused itineraries in 2028, we're expanding the range and depth of destinations guests can experience across our deployment."

Highlights of the spring/summer/fall 2028 cruises include:

Expanded Asia Offerings: For the first time in its history, Azamara Cruises will operate a full, immersive season in Asia, representing a bold expansion and a defining moment for the cruise line. With 33 sailings aboard Azamara Pursuit, this program introduces nine Combination Cruises, allowing guests to seamlessly explore multiple countries including Japan, South Korea, and China within a single extended journey. Select itineraries are thoughtfully timed to align with more than 10 regional festivals, offering rare access to seasonal traditions, cultural celebrations, and authentic local moments that bring each destination vividly to life.

For the first time in its history, Azamara Cruises will operate a full, immersive season in Asia, representing a bold expansion and a defining moment for the cruise line. With 33 sailings aboard Azamara Pursuit, this program introduces nine Combination Cruises, allowing guests to seamlessly explore multiple countries including Japan, South Korea, and China within a single extended journey. Select itineraries are thoughtfully timed to align with more than 10 regional festivals, offering rare access to seasonal traditions, cultural celebrations, and authentic local moments that bring each destination vividly to life. Strong European Program: Europe remains a cornerstone of Azamara's 2028 season, with 85 European cruises, including 10 Grand Voyages and 48 country-intensive itineraries (including Combination Cruises), delivering more immersive exploration across destinations like Greece, Italy, and Croatia. Blending iconic cities with smaller, less-traveled ports, the season offers a richer and more nuanced understanding of each region's culture, cuisine, and history.

Europe remains a cornerstone of Azamara's 2028 season, with 85 European cruises, including 10 Grand Voyages and 48 country-intensive itineraries (including Combination Cruises), delivering more immersive exploration across destinations like Greece, Italy, and Croatia. Blending iconic cities with smaller, less-traveled ports, the season offers a richer and more nuanced understanding of each region's culture, cuisine, and history. 12 New Maiden Ports: The 2028 season introduces 12 maiden ports across Europe and Asia, expanding access to a dynamic mix of culturally rich destinations and emerging cruise markets. Highlights include Caen, France, offering rich history and access to Normandy's renowned landmarks, alongside Sokcho in South Korea, gateway to Seoraksan National Park; Tokushima and Miyazaki (Aburatsu) in Japan, known for their coastal beauty and deep-rooted cultural traditions; and Delphi (Itea), Greece, offering access to one of the country's most celebrated archaeological sites. Additional maiden calls such as Porto Empedocle, Sicily, Dublin (Dún Laoghaire) and Liepāja, Latvia, take guests further off the well-traveled path, unlocking destinations Azamara has never visited before and deepening the spirit of discovery throughout the season.

The 2028 season introduces 12 maiden ports across Europe and Asia, expanding access to a dynamic mix of culturally rich destinations and emerging cruise markets. Highlights include Caen, France, offering rich history and access to Normandy's renowned landmarks, alongside Sokcho in South Korea, gateway to Seoraksan National Park; Tokushima and Miyazaki (Aburatsu) in Japan, known for their coastal beauty and deep-rooted cultural traditions; and Delphi (Itea), Greece, offering access to one of the country's most celebrated archaeological sites. Additional maiden calls such as Porto Empedocle, Sicily, Dublin (Dún Laoghaire) and Liepāja, Latvia, take guests further off the well-traveled path, unlocking destinations Azamara has never visited before and deepening the spirit of discovery throughout the season. Expanded Scenic & River Cruising: Select itineraries showcase extended scenic cruising through some of the world's most remarkable waterways, offering guests a rare perspective on arrival at a destination. Routes include the Guadalquivir River into Seville, the Garonne into Bordeaux, the Seine into Rouen, the Yangtze River into Shanghai, and the Mekong Delta to Ho Chi Minh City, transforming each journey into a port experience in itself.

Select itineraries showcase extended scenic cruising through some of the world's most remarkable waterways, offering guests a rare perspective on arrival at a destination. Routes include the Guadalquivir River into Seville, the Garonne into Bordeaux, the Seine into Rouen, the Yangtze River into Shanghai, and the Mekong Delta to Ho Chi Minh City, transforming each journey into a port experience in itself. Specialty Cruises: The 2028 season features a curated collection of Specialty Cruises designed around iconic global events and cultural moments. Highlights include Grand Prix itineraries, as well as the British Open sailing centered around The 156th Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes, with Azamara Journey calling in Liverpool. These sailings provide guests with rare access to world-renowned sporting events and the destinations at their most dynamic.

Guests who plan ahead can take advantage of Azamara Cruises' Early Booking Bonus, offering up to 30% off when booking early. For more information and to reserve a stateroom on one of the 2028 Spring, Summer, and Fall sailings, visit https://www.azamara.com/.

About Azamara Cruises: Azamara Cruises is a small-ship cruise line and leader in Destination Immersion® experiences. With a fleet of four intimate-style ships, Azamara Journey®, Azamara Quest®, Azamara Pursuit®, and Azamara Onward®, the cruise line allows travelers to reach marquee ports around the world and dock in smaller, hidden gem destinations. Azamara Cruises is committed to creating immersive experiences for guests through Extended Destination Days (10 or more hours in port) for a more meaningful travel experience. Through their deep understanding of hospitality and commitment to delivering exceptional service, guests can experience an intimate hotel at sea. Through Always Azamara guests can know what's always included: a variety of dining venues plus room service, drinks including alcohol all day and night, tips & gratuities, exclusive cultural events, and unlimited self-service laundry; and what is always expected when sailing with Azamara Cruises; no hassle, no crowds, unique & iconic destinations, overnights, and Extended Destination Days. Additionally, guests can also take advantage of exclusive loyalty membership benefits through the Azamara Circle Program. Azamara has received several awards and recognitions including Condé Nast Traveler's "Reader's Choice Awards", Travel + Leisure's "World's Best Awards," US News & World Report "Best Cruise Lines," and more.

SOURCE Azamara