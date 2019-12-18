Azamara Launches Its 2020 WAVE Offer

MIAMI, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Azamara — the upmarket, boutique cruise line dedicated to Destination Immersion® — is pleased to announce its 2020 WAVE Offer. Guests booking between now and February 29, 2020 will enjoy a sale of up to 40% off 125 sailings starting April 14, 2020 through November 21, 2021. Azamara's three ships — Azamara Journey, Azamara Quest and Azamara Pursuit — all have participating voyages.

(PRNewsfoto/Azamara)

In alignment with the brand's commitment to Destination Immersion®, and the addition of more late-night stays and overnights in different ports, Azamara's guests can immerse themselves into local culture with shore excursions ranging from an exploration into the world of Basque cuisine with a traditional "pintxo" cooking class in Bilbao, Spain, to participating in a percussion workshop with the local community in Salvador de Bahia, Brazil. For guests looking to spend even more time in a destination, and bookable with all sailings as an additional cost, Azamara's newly expanded pre- and post-voyage land voyages — the largest selection in the cruise industry — provide experiences that range from a five-night exploration into Ireland's countryside castles to a four-day adventure journeying into Iguazu Falls on the border of Argentina and Brazil.

For the full list of applicable sailings, visit the website here. Example sailings include:

10-Night Northern Capitals Voyage

Departing June 8, 2020

Itinerary Details: Travelers will begin this summertime voyage in Southampton, England, where they will sail to a variety of Northern Europe's most alluring cities including Bruges, Rotterdam, Amsterdam, Berlin, Kiel Canal and Copenhagen. In Amsterdam, excursionists can tour Anne Frank's historic home, the Van Gough Museum, as well as opt to enhance their cooking skills with a Dutch Cheese Making Workshop. When visiting Copenhagen, travelers can elect to experience the Copenhagen Harbor Cruise shore excursion, where they will glide gently down the city's famous canals and see the Copenhagen Opera House, Amalienborg Palace, and Christiansborg Palace.

Added Pre- and Post-Voyage Land Program: Guests can immerse themselves on a four-day adventure through Great Britain, and opt to visit Oxford, Cotswold, & Bath, where they will see three UNESCO World Heritage Sites: Blenheim Palace, The City of Bath, and Stonehenge.

Lead-in Price for Voyage: $2,999 / Lead-in Price for Voyage + Land Program: $4,999

12-Night Bali & Western Australia Voyage

December 9, 2020

Itinerary Details Setting sail from Singapore — a food lover's paradise boasting some of the world's most ambrosial Malaysian, Chinese and Indian cuisines — to Samarang, which is commonly known as the gateway to the Hindu temples of Parambanan and the largest Buddhist monument in the world, Borobudur. They will then stay overnight in the stunning paradise of Bali before heading to Australia's west coast, where in Perth they can opt to experience some of the country's most-esteemed varietals on the Swan Valley Food and Wine shore excursion.

Added Pre- and Post-Voyage Land Program: The 'In search of Orangutans in Borneo' is a four-day adventure that can be added to this voyage, which gives guests the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in Borneo and visit the Sepilok Orangutan Rehabilitation Centre to see these creatures roam the local rainforest

Lead-in Price for Voyage: $3,099 / Lead-in Price for Voyage + Land Program: $3,899

12-Night South Africa Intensive Voyage

Departing January 18, 2021

Itinerary Details: Guests begin this voyage in the diverse, cosmopolitan city of Cape Town, where they will travel via cable car to the top of Tabletop Mountain for a view of the metropolis and its pristine coastline. Travelers will then sail to Port Elizabeth, where they can lounge on paradisiacal Hobie Beach as well as witness the world's densest elephant population at Addo Elephant National Park. As well as hitting the cities of East London, Maputo (Mozambique), Richards Bay, and Durban, this voyage is run in partnership with Perry Golf™, the international leader in luxury golf travel. Golf-enthusiasts can expect clubs waiting for them prior to playing some of the continent's most renowned links, which include Durban Country Club and Jack Nicholaus signature course, Pearl Valley.

Added Pre- and Post-Voyage Land Program: Travelers can opt to embark on the five-night 'Greater Kruger National Park Safari & Winelands' adventure — in addition to touring wineries, animal-enthusiasts will visit Kapama Private Game Reserve, which is home to the Big Five — namely the elephant, lion, leopard, the buffalo and Rhino.

Lead-in Price for Voyage: $3,999 / Lead-in Price for Voyage + Land Program: $5,669

About Azamara

Azamara® is an upmarket cruise line and the leader in Destination Immersion®, with three mid-sized ships sailing to all seven continents of the world. The boutique-style ships allow them to reach marquee ports around the world and dock in smaller less-visited hidden gems. Azamara's commitment to creating immersive experiences for travelers to connect with local cultures, allows guests to travel deeper with longer stays, more overnights, and night touring. Most recently, Azamara debuted the largest selection of pre-and-post-voyage land programs in the cruising industry, reinforcing its commitment to Destination Immersion® beyond cruising. Guests can experience a boutique hotel at sea with inclusive amenities such as gratuities, beverages, AzAmazing Evenings® – an exclusive, bespoke event designed specifically for Azamara guests to immerse themselves in their destination and more. Azamara holds prestigious awards, further exemplifying the line's commitment to Destination Immersion®, including 2019 USA Today Readers' Choice for "Best Boutique Cruise Line" and 2018 Cruise Critic Editor's Picks Awards for "Best Shore Excursions." In 2020, Azamara will take guests to 294 ports in 76 countries, including 279 late nights and 162 overnights. Additional information can be found on www.azamara.com.

SOURCE Azamara

Related Links

http://www.azamara.com

