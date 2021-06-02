Azamara® Reveals 2022 European Voyages for its New Ship, Azamara Onward(SM)

MIAMI, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Azamara – the boutique cruise line dedicated to Destination Immersion® experiences – is pleased to reveal 22 European itineraries and three new land explorations for the brand's fourth ship, Azamara Onward. Scheduled to set sail in spring 2022 for its inaugural season, Azamara will offer guests the opportunity to join Azamara Onward's maiden and christening voyage, starting in Monte Carlo and concluding in Venice. Azamara Onward will push forward the future of Destination Immersion experiences with half of its voyages being Country-Intensive℠ itineraries, allowing more time to explore a single country's hidden gems, and 85 late nights and 21 overnight stays in multiple cities across Europe.

"We are thrilled to introduce our fourth ship to our guests and travel partners next year and welcome them to join us for the christening of Azamara Onward on her maiden voyage," says Azamara President, Carol Cabezas. "As the leader in Destination Immersion, we look forward to connecting our guests with people and cultures of the world and bringing guests to smaller, unique ports which are only accessible to smaller ships."

The ship's inaugural deployment will unveil a series of exotic voyages ranging from 7- to 15-nights, where guests can uncover the mysteries of the Black Sea during a visit to Constanta or the famous Potemkin Stairs of Odessa. In addition, enjoy an exceptional PerryGolf™ Mediterranean voyage and a new selection of land explorations, including an AzAmazing Journey in Greece and another in Cappadocia, along with voyages throughout Croatia, Italy, Istanbul, Spain and more.

Highlights of new immersive pre- or post-land tours include:

Wonderous Cappadocia (four nights pre-cruise, three nights post-cruise): Guests will enjoy Cappadocia's Goreme Open-Air Museum - a UNESCO World Heritage Site – and an evening at Cave restaurant for The Turkish Night Show. They'll also learn how exquisite Turkish carpets are hand-woven and have a chance to make pottery at a local ceramic and tile center.

Guests will enjoy Cappadocia's Goreme Open-Air Museum - a UNESCO World Heritage Site – and an evening at Cave restaurant for The Turkish Night Show. They'll also learn how exquisite Turkish carpets are hand-woven and have a chance to make pottery at a local ceramic and tile center. Stay Local in Istanbul (two nights pre-cruise, two nights post-cruise): Travelers can fully immerse themselves in the culture of The City of Four Empires with a half-day tour of Beylerbeyi Palace, and local food experiences including Kebap House, a meal of today's Ottoman cuisine. Followed by a cultural evening where guests will have the chance to witness a spiritual and traditional performance called The Sema Ceremony, which originated in the 13th century as a form of physically active meditation.

Travelers can fully immerse themselves in the culture of with a half-day tour of Beylerbeyi Palace, and local food experiences including Kebap House, a meal of today's Ottoman cuisine. Followed by a cultural evening where guests will have the chance to witness a spiritual and traditional performance called The Sema Ceremony, which originated in the 13th century as a form of physically active meditation. Mythological Greece (five nights pre-cruise, five nights post-cruise): Travelers will have a memorable journey with this new program focused on the Greek gods, mythology and rich history of Greece . They'll will visit several archeological sites in Athens , Olympia , Delphi, and Cape Sounion, including the Acropolis and the Sanctuary of Delphi. Guests will enjoy a traditional Greek folkloric show with live music and dance and a farewell dinner at Dionysus restaurant beneath the Acropolis.

Starting today, Azamara will offer all Onward travelers a complimentary Experience More Essentials Package, which includes a $300 Shore Excursion Onboard Credit, unlimited Wi-Fi for one device, and a Premium Beverage Package for two on select staterooms and suites when booked by July 16, 2021. To provide peace of mind when planning, Azamara enhanced their Cruise with Confidence program, giving guests the flexibility to change to any sailing through April 30, 2022, if booked by July 31, 2021. For full terms on Azamara's Cruise with Confidence program, guests can visit: www.azamara.com/cruisewithconfidence

For more information on 2022 Europe itineraries, please visit: www.azamara.com

About Azamara

Azamara is an upmarket cruise line and leader in Destination Immersion® experiences. Presently with three mid-sized ships sailing to all seven continents of the world, and an additional fourth ship scheduled to join the fleet in 2022. The boutique-style ships allow them to reach marquee ports around the world and dock in smaller, less-visited hidden gems. Azamara's commitment to creating immersive experiences allows guests to travel deeper with longer stays, more overnights, and night touring. Guests can experience a boutique hotel at sea with inclusive amenities such as gratuities, select beverages, exclusive cultural events and more. For more information visit www.azamara.com .

