Azamara® Sets Sail with PerryGolf™ for More Than 70 Marquee Golf Courses in Over 20 Countries

MIAMI, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Azamara®, the boutique cruise line, is taking its partnership of eight years with PerryGolf™, the international leader in luxury golf travel, to a new level. For the upcoming 2020/2021 itineraries, a total of 24 worldwide golf voyages will be offered, including play at more than 70 marquee courses in 23 countries, with 25 of the courses ranked among the world's top 100*.

Emirates Golf Club (Majlis Course) in Dubai Portmarnock Golf Club in Dublin, Ireland

"As we continue to focus on delivering unique and immersive travel experiences for our guests, those keen to combine their love for golf with their passion for travel are in for a treat; we are now offering 41% more golf voyages than in 2018 and 2019 combined," said Larry Pimentel, President and CEO of Azamara. "It's always golf season somewhere in the world and PerryGolf is uniquely qualified to take our guests there with a seamless and truly integrated golf cruise program."

"We love creating bucket-list experiences for our guests and providing them with opportunities to golf across the globe and our exclusive partnership with Azamara is a perfect reflection of that. In particular our annual flagship British Isles golf voyage which includes attendance at The Open," said Gordon Dalgleish, President and Co-Founder of PerryGolf. "With Azamara's dedication to Destination Immersion®, our guests can play outstanding golf courses while also enjoying everything these amazing destinations have to offer."

In the British Isles, Azamara and PerryGolf offer six golf voyages built on Azamara's Country-Intensive Voyages — immersive itineraries that provide an in-depth exploration of a specific country — offering access to the most renowned links such as Turnberry, Kingsbarns, Royal Birkdale, Royal County Down and Ballybunion. Next year, guests can sail on the 2020 British Isles Golf Cruise, which visits nine ports, including Southampton, England, the site of the big championship at Royal St. George's.

In Ireland, guests can sail aboard the 2021 Irish Links Golf Cruise, a 12-night sailing that circumnavigates the Emerald Isle — home to a quarter of the world's natural links — aboard Azamara Journey. Sailing from Southampton, England, and offering an overnight in Dublin, golf-enthusiasts can expect to play six of Irelands highest rated clubs, including Old Head, Ballybunion, Royal Portrush, Royal County Down and Portmarnock Golf Club.

In addition to The British Isles and Ireland, Azamara and PerryGolf will set sail to Australia & New Zealand, South Africa, South America, The Arabian Gulf, The Mediterranean and The Baltic Sea. New to the collection in 2021 is a voyage to Norway with play on the spectacular and remote Lofoten Links. The golf voyages vary from seven to seventeen-nights, with included golf ranging from three to seven rounds depending on the sailing.

Highlights of the Azamara PerryGolf Program Include:

PerryGolf staff members onboard and onsite at each golf venue to organize and plan every aspect of the golf experience

Green fees and confirmed starting times including shared use of electric golf cart (or caddies at many venues in the British Isles)

Daily golf pairings arranged in advance, allowing guests to meet and play golf with new friends (or to play with their own foursome should they prefer)

All transfers to and from the scheduled golf courses in luxury air-conditioned motor coaches, ensuring maximum flexibility in transportation timings

Guests' golf equipment managed by PerryGolf from start to finish of golf voyage, set up and awaiting on golf carts in advance of guests' arrival at each golf course, and packed up and transported back to the ship at the end of each round

Practice range golf balls

Box lunch at each golf course including post round open bar for select standard beers, wines and spirits

Onboard Golf Group social events, including welcome and farewell cocktail parties, to which all accompanying non-golfing guests are also most cordially invited

Casual tournament format with awards on one day. Ship Senior Officers in attendance at Awards Party

All gratuities for golf related staff including drivers and golf bag handling staff

Please visit https://www.azamara.com/golf-cruises or https://www.perrygolf.com/golfcruising/ to learn more about Azamara's PerryGolf voyages.

About Azamara

Azamara is an upmarket cruise line and the leader in Destination Immersion®, with three mid-sized ships sailing to all seven continents of the world. The boutique-style ships allow them to reach marquee ports around the world and dock in smaller less-visited hidden gems. Azamara's commitment to creating immersive experiences for travelers to connect with local cultures, allows guests to travel deeper with longer stays, more overnights, and night touring. Guests can experience a boutique hotel at sea with inclusive amenities such as gratuities, beverages, AzAmazing Evenings® – an exclusive, bespoke event designed specifically for Azamara guests to immerse themselves in their destination and more.

Azamara holds prestigious awards, further exemplifying the line's commitment to Destination Immersion®, including 2019 USA Today Readers' Choice for "Best Boutique Cruise Line" and 2018 Cruise Critic Editor's Picks Awards for "Best Shore Excursions." In 2019, Azamara will take guests to 316 ports in 78 countries, including 268 late nights and 150 overnights. In 2020, Azamara will take guests to 294 ports in 76 countries, including 279 late nights and 162 overnights. Additional information can be found on www.azamara.com.

About PerryGolf

PerryGolf was founded in 1984 and is a leading provider of luxury international golf travel experiences. PerryGolf offers a range of hosted and fully managed golf tours to a variety of worldwide destinations including Europe, South America, Asia, South Africa, New Zealand & Australia with play on many of the most renowned golf courses interwoven with the exceptional sightseeing opportunities which these areas afford. Custom golf trips to the great links golf courses of Scotland, Ireland and England are a specialty, with arrangements hand crafted for groups of all sizes from two upwards. PerryGolf enjoys privileged access to the OId Course of St Andrews as an Authorized Provider of St Andrews Links Trust, and in addition is an R&A Authorized Ticket Provider of The Open, currently offering attendance packages to The 149th Open at Royal St George's (2020) and The 150th Open at The Old Course St Andrews (2021). Additional information can be found at www.perrygolf.com

