Azamara® Ventures Beyond the Sea with the Debut of the Largest Selection of Pre- and Post-Voyage Land Programs in the Cruising Industry*

MIAMI, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Azamara Club Cruises is proud to announce the debut of the largest selection of pre- and post- voyage land programs in the cruise industry. As of today, the destination-focused brand offers a total of over 1,700 land program offerings, which complement the brand's immersive voyages and further enhances its commitment to bringing guests closer to the heart of a destination. The brand's newly expanded destination portfolio, and continuous focus on Destination Immersion, marks Azamara Club Cruises' evolution to Azamara, removing "Club Cruises" from its name and debuting a revitalized logo.

(PRNewsfoto/Azamara Club Cruises)

The new name and logo reflect a redefined dedication to the Destination Immersion brand and deepen the brand's renewed focus on cruising and immersive inland experiences. The logo's three main features include: an open world symbol signifying infinite opportunities for world travel, and the brand's commitment to connecting guests to both iconic and off-the-beaten-path destinations; the two artistic strokes represent both land and sea experiences—the left stroke signifies the Earth and the brand's expanded inland explorations, and the right stroke represents the sea and extensive vastness that Azamara crosses; the star in the design is representative of Azamara's namesake "Acamar," which means the brightest star in the southern sky and represents the brand's 'north star'; like a compass that drives balance, direction and dependability.

"Our passion for land has allowed our Destination Immersion programming to evolve over the past 10-years, from 'You'll Love Where We Take You®' to 'Stay Longer, Experience More®' to now 'Explore Further®'; Destination Immersion (Longer Stays, More Overnights and Night Touring) is what makes Azamara unique within the industry," says Larry Pimentel, President and CEO of Azamara. "This is just the beginning, we expect our land programming to grow even more as we continue to augment our services. That said, it was a natural next step to take these custom-designed destination itineraries one step further on land and adjust our overall name and expand our strategy."

Larry Pimentel continues, "Now available on every single voyage starting October 2019, and available throughout future deployments, we will provide a variety of unique curated products, which emphasize our Explore Further identity through benefits such as longer stays, more overnights and night touring. These bucket-list type experiences are all made possible in collaboration with reputable, independent travel experts to show the Azamara traveler "a whole new world."

To ensure travelers receive first-class service delivered by a specialized independent team, Azamara has collaborated with some of the world's most renowned luxury travel companies, including Cox & Kings, which will operate over 75 percent of the land programming. Other renowned luxury travel companies include: Micato, PerryGolf™, Aloschi Bros®, COLTUR Peru, Furlong Incoming amongst others. Propelling the brand's reputation as "the no cruise, cruise**," these independent travel experts will help expand Azamara's portfolio of Land Programs by providing guests with the opportunity to visit over 41 countries and six continents in the next two-years.

From behind the scenes to exploring with locals, Azamara's new selection of land programming will offer an extensive collection of experiences designed to bring guests deeper into the heart of local life, offering exclusivity and insider access from local guides and experts around the world.

All land packages include:

Most breakfast and a variety of select authentic meals throughout their journey.

All transfers to/from voyage, airport, and between land tour cities.

Tour Directors dedicated to ensuring all details are taken care of and that a guest's trip is stress-free.

Explorations led by local experts, such as geologists, naturalists, sommeliers, astronomers, wildlife trackers, etc.

The various Land Program options include:

AzAmazing Journeys – Intimate, Once-In-A-Lifetime Experiences :

: Carefully curated programs consist of small, intimate group led by expert guides (average group size of 12-18 guests).



Once-In-A-Lifetime Experiences that indulges all the senses.



These experiences last three to six days, with the exception of long train journeys.



Guests will fully dive into local culture through up-close explanations and interactive experiences with local independent specialists including historians, professors and connoisseurs.



These journeys feature AzAmazing moments, which are off-the-beaten-path experiences, and accommodations in the world's most breathtaking corners, from five-star hotels and castles to boutique inns, luxury lodges, and glamping experiences.

Land Journeys – Unique Adventures with Like-Minded Travelers:

These programs allow guests to see cities from different vantage points, and offers a specialized travel experience that reveals both the hidden gems and iconic landmarks of a variety of captivating destinations.



Land Journeys last anywhere from three to six-nights.



Offer a wider group size filled with like-minded travel enthusiasts.



Includes accommodations from four to five-star hotels to boutique inns, luxury lodges and more.

Stay Local – An In-Depth Exploration of One City:

This programming permits cruisers, who have less time to explore but still want to experience a single destination, the opportunity to immerse themselves in the local life of a particular city with a two- or three-night stay in the city.



These experiences offer an intensive crash-course in the city of embarkation or disembarkation, either pre- or post-cruise.



Taking guests far beyond typical city highlights and immersing them in local life.



New cities include: Amsterdam, Netherlands ; Auckland, New Zealand ; Bordeaux, France ; Buenos Aires, Argentina ; Cape Town, South Africa ; Copenhagen, Denmark ; Dubai, United Arab Emirates ; Dublin, Ireland ; Edinburgh, Scotland ; Hong Kong, China ; Lima , (Callao) Peru ; Lisbon, Portugal ; Los Angeles, CA , USA; Melbourne, Australia ; Monte Carlo, Monaco ; Mumbai, India ; Nice, France ; Oslo, Norway ; Papeete, Tahiti, French Polynesia ; Perth (Fremantle), Australia ; Rio de Janerio , Brazil ; San Antonio ( Santiago ), Chile ; San Juan, Puerto Rico ; Southampton ( London ), England ; Stockholm, Sweden ; Sydney, Australia .

AzAmazing Journey Highlights Include:

AzAmazing in Asia: In Search of Orangutan in Borneo

Environmentally and consciously led, set out on a 2.5-hour speedboat journey deep into the jungle where eco-friendly accommodations will be provided. Guests will have the opportunity to see orangutans as they venture into the Borneo Rainforest, which is one of the few places in the world where people are able to see these magnificent creatures. The excursions will be led by local independent naturalists who will introduce travellers to the MariMari people —the area's indigenous people who rarely share encounters with tourists.

AzAmazing in Africa: Micato Safaris – What makes these amazing

The ultimate safari where guests will experience twice-daily game drives, led by an independent ranger and potentially experience up-close viewing of the Big Five—lions, leopards, African Buffalo, Rhinoceros, African Elephant—at Kruger National Park. Not only will participants have the chance to see the beautiful preserve, they will also visit the South African winelands, river cruise on the Zambezi River, expect hippos and Nile crocodiles; and railway journey to iconic Victoria Falls for an optional helicopter flight for a bird's eye view. Luxury is certain, with stays that range from the Four Seasons to the Kapama River Lodge.

AzAmazing in South America: The Bolivian Salt Flats and Atacama Desert of Chile

A scarce landscape often compared to "outer space destinations," the Bolivian Salt Flats and Atacama Desert of Chile , are perhaps the most arid locations on earth. Guests will experience "glamping" for two-nights in a deluxe airstream camper set amongst the salt flats, accompanied by the culinary talents of an independent local chef. In Chile , guests will indulge in a luxurious stay at the Atacama Desert Resort, which offers village visits and desert hiking.

AzAmazing in Australia: Rail & Sail Australia – Indian Pacific

Experience Australia's stunning interior, on a train ride with Indian Pacific, through the country's rugged Blue Mountains. Traveling with the privileges of Platinum Service status—oversized cabins, nearly twice the size of others with ambrosial food and wine pairings exclusive to this service—guests will journey through the footsteps of legendary adventures, goldrush prospectors and bush pioneers. After this luxurious train journey, guests will spend a night in the Margaret River wine country, which produces over 20 percent of Australia's premium wine market.

AzAmazing in Europe: Moscow & Ekaterinburg

Discover Russia's capital of Moscow , where guests will explore the city's highlights like the Armory at the Kremlin – one of the oldest museums in Moscow that is home to Western European and Eastern applied arts spanning from the 5th and 20th centuries – and locales such as Arbat Street – one of the oldest surviving streets in Moscow – before venturing out to Sergiev Posad to see the Holy Trinity Lavra of St. Sergius and Krasnogorskaya Square. Journey to Yekaterinburg – located Asian side of the boundary between Asia and Europe – by train, offering views of dense forests and wooden villages. A highlight of the program is "The Last Footsteps of the Tsars," which features a unique look at the Romanov family and Russia's tumultuous journey from monarchy to communism and the democracy.

Land Journey Highlights Include:

Land Journey in Europe: Norway En Route

Starting in Oslo , guests will journey by train to Bergen, Norway's second largest city, across one of Europe's highest mountain plateaus. Making a detour in Myrdal, guests will board the Flåm Railway and experience stunning views of the seven fjords and mountains. Once in Bergen , there will be a ferry that will take individuals to Stavanger, where guests can choose to hike Preikestolen, known as the "pulupit rock," or spend time at the Maritime Museum and the Norwegian Fish Canning Museum.

Land Journey in South America: In Search of Jaguar: Pantanal

Taking place over the course of two and a half days in Brazil's verdant Pantanal region, guests on the Pantanal Safari will have the chance to spot the area's native jaguars and other exotic creatures such as howler monkeys and black vultures. On the water, nature enthusiasts guided by an expert will delve into the area's diverse wetland biosystem, with boat trips in search of stingray and giant otters.

Land Journey in New Zealand: South Island- Alpine Rail & Mount Cook

Guests can explore the incomparable, majestic landscape of New Zealand and discover its true beauty by railway and helicopter. Travelers will experience panoramic views of the Southern Alps, shores of the Waimakariri River, and native beech forests while on a 139-mile journey aboard the South Island train, which connects Christchurch and Greymouth. Once "sky high" in the helicopter, travelers will fly above Tasman Glacier, New Zealand's longest glacier, before the helicopter touches down gently on the snow in the heart of Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park, home to the highest mountains in the region.

For more information regarding Azamara's Land Programs, please visit: www.azamara.com/land

About Azamara®

Azamara® is an upmarket cruise line and the leader in Destination Immersion®, with three mid-sized ships sailing to all seven continents of the world. The boutique-style ships allow them to reach marquee ports around the world and dock in smaller less-visited hidden gems. Azamara's commitment to creating immersive experiences for travelers to connect with local cultures, allows guests to travel deeper with longer stays, more overnights, and night touring. Guests can experience a boutique hotel at sea with inclusive amenities such as gratuities, beverages, AzAmazing Evenings® – an exclusive, bespoke event designed specifically for Azamara guests to immerse themselves in their destination and more. Azamara holds prestigious awards, further exemplifying the line's commitment to Destination Immersion®, including 2019 USA Today Readers' Choice for "Best Boutique Cruise Line" and 2018 Cruise Critic Editor's Picks Awards for "Best Shore Excursions." In 2019, Azamara will take guests to 316 ports in 78 countries, including 268 late nights and 150 overnights. In 2020, Azamara will take guests to 294 ports in 76 countries, including 279 late nights and 162 overnights. Additional information can be found on www.azamara.com.

*Based on public data reviewed as of May 2019

** A concept that Larry Pimentel adopted meaning 'not your typical cruise line' and focusing on longer stays in port, more overnights and night touring. Allowing guests to explore more of a destination, especially at night.

SOURCE Azamara Club Cruises