Azana Serene Presents "Of Wine And Rose Capsule Collection," To Unveil Spring/Summer 2020 Collection In A Private Event

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Azana Serene announced today plans to unveil the Spring/Summer 2020 collection "Of Wine & Roses" on Friday, February 14th, 2020. Azana Serene is both sophistication and allure, inspired by the designer's love of iconic women and styles. This ready-to-wear brand, from Creative Director Azana Williams, is mastering elegance on the modern woman. Of Wine & Roses is designed with an air of femininity that honors the beauty and versatility of all women. This collection uses pastels colors and subtle details that highlight the female form. It is a woman's discovery of her whimsical self.

"Of Wine & Roses is a whimsical story with a soft transition from bold confidence to blissful happiness," states Azana Serene, "I'm honored to be sharing these artful pieces, inspired by women whose passions have led them to great accomplishments. This is a celebration of women's everlasting grace and elegance."

Playing at both ends of the spectrum, Azana has brought both relaxation and poise into spring 2020. Her looks have been worn by Bianca Rae at the Palm Spring International Film Festival and by Q'orianka Kilcher at the LA Skins Fest Native American Media Awards. This designer is preserving the graceful disposition in fashion and sharing her interpretation of luxury fashion with remarkable women.

What: Azana Serene presents Of Wine & Roses SS2020

Where: 330 S. La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

When: Friday | 14 | FEB | 7:30pm to 10:30pm

Azana serene SS2020 Collection will be available worldwide through Azanaserene.com

