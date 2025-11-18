Azara Healthcare Releases New Risk Adjustment Capabilities in EHR Plug-In for athenaOne via the athenahealth Marketplace

New Functionality Streamlines RAF Gap Closure at the Point of Care, Boosting Documentation Accuracy and Streamlining Workflows

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Azara Healthcare, the Best in KLAS provider of population health management solutions, today announced the launch of new Risk Adjustment Factor (RAF) functionality within the Azara DRVS EHR Plug-In for athenaOne, athenahealth's electronic health records (EHR) product. This new capability enables providers to efficiently identify and address diagnosis coding gaps, both Medicare/HCC and Medicaid, during patient visits—reducing administrative burden, improving documentation accuracy, and driving stronger performance in value-based care arrangements.

With this update, athenaOne users can dismiss, defer, or directly write back diagnosis codes for open RAF gaps within the EHR using Azara's Plug-In. The new "Add to EHR" action allows providers to write confirmed diagnoses back to the patient's chart with one click—eliminating toggling between systems and ensuring chronic conditions are accurately captured at the point of care.

"By bringing RAF gap closure directly into the clinical workflow, we are empowering providers to document with confidence while staying focused on patient care," said Greg Augustine, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Azara Healthcare. "This integration not only streamlines the coding process but also helps organizations strengthen their risk adjustment scores—ultimately improving financial sustainability and enabling better care for the populations they serve."

Transforming Population Health Management at the Point of Care

This launch is a major advance for health centers utilizing Azara DRVS and athenaOne by embedding real-time population health analytics directly within the EHR. Providers gain actionable insights, shifting from retrospective reporting to proactive clinical action—critical in community health centers where every patient interaction is an opportunity that may not come again.

Clinicians using athenaOne and Azara DRVS now have real-time visibility into UDS and quality measures, patient-level dashboards for chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension, behavioral health and preventive care insights, plus social determinants of health tracking including housing, food security, and transportation. The Plug-In offers tools that help close care gaps before patients leave the visit, enhancing outcomes and reducing missed opportunities.

Azara's embedded analytics, accessible without leaving the EHR, help providers move beyond data reactivity to timely clinical action that improves care and boosts administrative efficiency.

Seamless Integration of Azara DRVS Data Within the EHR

The Azara EHR Plug-In brings Azara DRVS capabilities directly into the provider's workflow, eliminating the need to switch between applications or search through lengthy patient charts. This integrated view gives providers and care team members immediate access to actionable insights at the point of care, helping ensure every encounter is informed by the most up-to-date clinical and quality data.

Key Features and Benefits:

Holistic Patient View: Displays key information such as care gaps, overdue screenings, vaccinations, and clinical alerts directly within the patient's EHR record.

Displays key information such as care gaps, overdue screenings, vaccinations, and clinical alerts directly within the patient's EHR record. Transparency into Open Referrals: Enables providers to view and assist with outstanding referrals to support patient follow-through and care coordination.

Enables providers to view and assist with outstanding referrals to support patient follow-through and care coordination. Streamlined Administrative Tasks: Surfaces open RAF gaps and allows providers to dismiss gaps that no longer apply, defer those requiring follow-up, or now—through this new release—add confirmed diagnoses back to the EHR for immediate, accurate documentation.

This seamless workflow integration ensures providers spend less time navigating systems and more time delivering quality care.

Solving a Critical Market Need

Accurate coding and RAF scoring is essential for organizations participating in Medicare Advantage, MSSP ACOs, and other risk-based payment arrangements. Manual processes for tracking and reconciling diagnoses often lead to miscalculated patient acuity scores by CMS and/or payers, missed care opportunities, delayed coding, and ultimately lost revenue. With Azara's enhanced EHR Plug-In capabilities, providers can:

Close RAF Gaps in Real Time: Re-capture chronic conditions during the patient encounter without leaving the EHR.

Re-capture chronic conditions during the patient encounter without leaving the EHR. Reduce Administrative Burden: Defer gaps when additional follow-up is needed, creating a clear record and reducing post-visit follow-ups.

Defer gaps when additional follow-up is needed, creating a clear record and reducing post-visit follow-ups. Ensure Audit-Ready Documentation: Generate a codified trail of actions–diagnoses or provider dismissals–that downstream teams can trust for Risk Adjustment calculation, coding, quality reporting, and care coordination.

The enhanced functionality is now available for athenaOne customers using Azara DRVS and the EHR Plug-In through the athenahealth Marketplace. Organizations interested in enabling this feature should contact their Azara Client Success Manager or support representative.

About Azara Healthcare

Azara Healthcare, the 2023, 2024 and 2025 Best in KLAS population health management solution, is the leading provider of quality measurement, analytics and reporting for improving population health for more than 25 million Americans. The company's solutions are used by 50% of U.S. Federally Qualified Health Centers to improve quality and efficiency of care, as well as empower critical access and community hospitals, Indian Health Services, health plans and other clinically integrated networks in all 50 states. To learn more about Azara Healthcare, visit www.azarahealthcare.com.

SOURCE Azara Healthcare